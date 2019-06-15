Following news of her split from Bradley Cooper, model Irina Shayk has been getting on with her life in the best ways.

The model went right back to work, walking in the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show in Florence, Italy.

Irina apparently extended her trip, staying in Italy after the show to do some sight-seeing and eat some pizza with friends. She documented the beautiful vacation on her Instagram Story.

We interrupt your Saturday brunch fistfuls of dry cereal in bed with an update about Irina Shayk and what living your best life looks like.

As you might have heard (you know, if you use the internet at all), Irina recently split from her partner of four years, Bradley Cooper. As you might have also heard, she's doing just fine tyvm after said split. And, in the latest bit of proof of just how fine she's doing, Irina has posted a bunch of Instagram Stories from her girls' trip to Italy.

The sight-seeing and pizza-eating extravaganza comes on the heels of Irina's first runway show since the split, when she walked in the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show in Florence, Italy on Thursday.

Irina started her latest Story by revealing that she was hanging with pals Inga Rubenstein, Ali Kavoussi, and Stella Maxwell.

Instagram

Then came the pizza, which looks so good it will make you want to book a flight to Italy:

Instagram

And, finally, a spa day, complete with laser treatments from Alma Beauty. You know, as you do.

Instagram

Irina also revealed her personal favorite face mask, the Sparkling Champagne Super Mask by Mimi Luzon (which retails for $279, if you want to splurge on it yourself).

BUY IT Instagram

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here