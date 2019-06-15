image
Irina Shayk Vacations in Italy Following Split from Bradley Cooper

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • Following news of her split from Bradley Cooper, model Irina Shayk has been getting on with her life in the best ways.
      • Irina apparently extended her trip, staying in Italy after the show to do some sight-seeing and eat some pizza with friends. She documented the beautiful vacation on her Instagram Story.

        We interrupt your Saturday brunch fistfuls of dry cereal in bed with an update about Irina Shayk and what living your best life looks like.

        As you might have heard (you know, if you use the internet at all), Irina recently split from her partner of four years, Bradley Cooper. As you might have also heard, she's doing just fine tyvm after said split. And, in the latest bit of proof of just how fine she's doing, Irina has posted a bunch of Instagram Stories from her girls' trip to Italy.

        The sight-seeing and pizza-eating extravaganza comes on the heels of Irina's first runway show since the split, when she walked in the CR Runway x LuisaViaRoma 90th Anniversary Show in Florence, Italy on Thursday.

        Irina started her latest Story by revealing that she was hanging with pals Inga Rubenstein, Ali Kavoussi, and Stella Maxwell.

        image
        Instagram

        Then came the pizza, which looks so good it will make you want to book a flight to Italy:

        image
        Instagram

        And, finally, a spa day, complete with laser treatments from Alma Beauty. You know, as you do.

        image
        Instagram

        Irina also revealed her personal favorite face mask, the Sparkling Champagne Super Mask by Mimi Luzon (which retails for $279, if you want to splurge on it yourself).

        image
        BUY IT
        Instagram

