- Cardi B performed at Bonnaroo and had a wardrobe malfunction while twerking.
- The rapper handled it like a pro and changed into a bra and bathrobe for the rest of her set.
- Fans praised Cardi for her performance, despite the minor setback.
Cardi B, extremely relatable human, performed at Tennessee's Bonnaroo music festival yesterday, started twerking on stage, and accidentally ripped her sequin jumpsuit in the back. (I, too, have ripped my jumpsuit while twerking.)
Naturally, Cardi handled the wardrobe malfunction like a pro—changing out of her jumpsuit and instead finishing her set in a bra and a plush bathrobe (!!!). Fans praised the rapper for her grace and, well, just being Cardi and continuing to give an epic performance.
Please tell me who could pull off a performance in a bra and robe better than Cardi B?
Now I'm just over here looking for a white bathrobe as plush as Cardi's.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.