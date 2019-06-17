image
Cardi B Had a Wardrobe Malfunction at Bonnaroo and Handled It Like a Pro

By handled it like a pro, I mean changed into a bra and robe.

image
By Rachel Epstein
2019 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4
Josh Brasted
  • Cardi B performed at Bonnaroo and had a wardrobe malfunction while twerking.
  • The rapper handled it like a pro and changed into a bra and bathrobe for the rest of her set.
  • Fans praised Cardi for her performance, despite the minor setback.

    Cardi B, extremely relatable human, performed at Tennessee's Bonnaroo music festival yesterday, started twerking on stage, and accidentally ripped her sequin jumpsuit in the back. (I, too, have ripped my jumpsuit while twerking.)

    Naturally, Cardi handled the wardrobe malfunction like a pro—changing out of her jumpsuit and instead finishing her set in a bra and a plush bathrobe (!!!). Fans praised the rapper for her grace and, well, just being Cardi and continuing to give an epic performance.

    2019 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4
    Erika GoldringGetty Images
    2019 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival - Which Stage - Day 4
    Jeff KravitzGetty Images

    Please tell me who could pull off a performance in a bra and robe better than Cardi B?

    2019 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4
    Erika GoldringGetty Images
    2019 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4
    Gary MillerGetty Images

    Now I'm just over here looking for a white bathrobe as plush as Cardi's.

