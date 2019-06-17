Cardi B performed at Bonnaroo and had a wardrobe malfunction while twerking.

The rapper handled it like a pro and changed into a bra and bathrobe for the rest of her set.

Fans praised Cardi for her performance, despite the minor setback.

Cardi B, extremely relatable human, performed at Tennessee's Bonnaroo music festival yesterday, started twerking on stage, and accidentally ripped her sequin jumpsuit in the back. (I, too, have ripped my jumpsuit while twerking.)

Naturally, Cardi handled the wardrobe malfunction like a pro—changing out of her jumpsuit and instead finishing her set in a bra and a plush bathrobe (!!!). Fans praised the rapper for her grace and, well, just being Cardi and continuing to give an epic performance.

Erika Goldring Getty Images

Jeff Kravitz Getty Images

cardi b ripped her sequined skin tight full body suit a couple songs into her bonnaroo set and had to run back stage to change. when she walked back on stage, she yelled “I’M BAAAAACK” and was wearing a white bath robe, which she wore for the rest of her set 😩 I stan — Leesa (@leesology) June 17, 2019

Cardi B handled herself gracefully in a very difficult situation. Doing a BONNAROO set in a bathrobe – that’s legend! — Brian Mansfield (@brian_mansfield) June 17, 2019

yes i cried because of Cardi B’s performance at bonnaroo. please respect my privacy at this time. — Gaby (@Hello_Gaby) June 17, 2019

cardi b in a robe at #bonnaroo is a mood. pic.twitter.com/mml3wdtHXv — kellyn jo robison (@KellynJo) June 17, 2019

Cardi B’s bonnaroo set was next level pic.twitter.com/XnubjurEkY — Kelly Fadden (@kellyannfadden) June 17, 2019

Please tell me who could pull off a performance in a bra and robe better than Cardi B?

Erika Goldring Getty Images

Gary Miller Getty Images

Now I'm just over here looking for a white bathrobe as plush as Cardi's.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE