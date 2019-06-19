As reported by various sources, a woman was seriously injured after a police motorbike clearing traffic as part of Kate and William's envoy accidentally knocked her over.

The woman is still in the hospital, and the reportedly "deeply upset" Kate and William have sent flowers and offered to visit.

Last night, news broke that Kate Middleton and Prince William's police convoy was involved in an accident Monday afternoon as they were headed to a ceremony at Windsor Castle. A police motorbike helping to escort the two royals accidentally struck and knocked over a pedestrian, who was taken to the hospital—and the two royals, who learned of the accident after they got to Windsor Castle, are reportedly very upset and hoping to keep in touch with the woman.



According to royal reporter Emily Andrews, "The Duke & Duchess weren’t told about the accident until they reached Windsor on Monday and were deeply upset about it." She added, "They’ve sent flowers & a handwritten note to Irene, 83, and have offered to visit. A KP staffer visited today."

A spokesman for Kensington Palace told the Telegraph, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon."

Apparently, the pair was late to the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle—but this wasn't the reason why. Per royal reporter Rebecca English, "They had something on privately that morning, but I can’t disclose what. But it was with the Queen’s approval."

The couple was en route to the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday, which is an an order of knighthood that dates all the way back to the 14th century and this year featured guests including Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain as well as Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.We later got snaps from the formal event, Kate and William speaking with Queen Letizia and King Felipe as they sat in a carriage together:

This isn't the first time in recent memory that there was an accident related to the royals. In February 2019, Prince Philip surrendered his license after a car crash in Sandringham that injured two people.

