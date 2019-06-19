image
Today's Top Stories
1
The First Episode of 'Euphoria' Was Wild
image
2
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
3
Ciara's New Platinum Crop Is Gorgeous
image
4
Steal Brooklinen's Vicki Fulop's Casual Work Style
image
5
'Three Women' Is an Honest Look at Female Desire

William & Kate "Deeply Concerned" to Learn Their Police Escort Accidentally Hit a Pedestrian

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
WPA PoolGetty Images
    • The woman is still in the hospital, and the reportedly "deeply upset" Kate and William have sent flowers and offered to visit.

        Last night, news broke that Kate Middleton and Prince William's police convoy was involved in an accident Monday afternoon as they were headed to a ceremony at Windsor Castle. A police motorbike helping to escort the two royals accidentally struck and knocked over a pedestrian, who was taken to the hospital—and the two royals, who learned of the accident after they got to Windsor Castle, are reportedly very upset and hoping to keep in touch with the woman.

        According to royal reporter Emily Andrews, "The Duke & Duchess weren’t told about the accident until they reached Windsor on Monday and were deeply upset about it." She added, "They’ve sent flowers & a handwritten note to Irene, 83, and have offered to visit. A KP staffer visited today."

        A spokesman for Kensington Palace told the Telegraph, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were deeply concerned and saddened to hear about the accident on Monday afternoon."

        Apparently, the pair was late to the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle—but this wasn't the reason why. Per royal reporter Rebecca English, "They had something on privately that morning, but I can’t disclose what. But it was with the Queen’s approval."

        The couple was en route to the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday, which is an an order of knighthood that dates all the way back to the 14th century and this year featured guests including Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain as well as Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.We later got snaps from the formal event, Kate and William speaking with Queen Letizia and King Felipe as they sat in a carriage together:

        image
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        This isn't the first time in recent memory that there was an accident related to the royals. In February 2019, Prince Philip surrendered his license after a car crash in Sandringham that injured two people.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Hat Twins
        image
        Did Kate Middleton Snub Queen Letizia?
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        image Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Hat Twins
        image Why Prince Harry Told Meghan to "Turn Around"
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Meghan Markle Is the Top Royal Style Influencer
        image Copy Kate Middleton's Summer Highlights
        image Why Fans Don't Love Will's Father's Day Instagram
        image Harry and Baby Archie Pose for Father's Day Pic
        image What Harry Said to Meghan at Trooping the Colour
        image New Harry & Meghan Engagement Pic Spotted
        image Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana In Speech
        image Meghan Markle and Rihanna Are Secret BFFs