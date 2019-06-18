Kate Middleton attended day one of the 2019 Royal Ascot. Think: the British version of the Kentucky Derby.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a blue Philip Treacy hat nearly identical to the one Meghan wore last year to Prince Charles' 70th birthday patronage.

Meghan did not attend the races this year.

Kate Middleton is taking style cues from her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Cambridge showed up to day one of the 2019 Royal Ascot annual horse races in a blue Philip Treacy hat—a brand favored amongst the royals—nearly identical to the pink one Meghan wore to Prince Charles' 70th birthday patronage last year.

The hat isn't the only similarity to the Duchess of Sussex. Kate is wearing a gorgeous blue Elie Saab dress with sheer sleeves, which resembles the sheer pink Goat dress Meg wore during Charles' birthday festivities. Kate did decide to put her on touch on the hat with a blue flower detail on the left side of her head, but it's clear Meghan's outfit from last year has become the inspo for the day. Either that, or the royal sister-in-law's just really love the same details.

Meghan attended her first Royal Ascot last year with Prince Harry, but both of them decided to skip this year's festivities. Meg is likely at home with baby Archie (remember, she's on maternity leave!) and Harry might attend over the next couple days.

