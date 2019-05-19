Happy Royal Wedding anniversary! It seems had to believe that it was just a year ago that we woke up in the wee hours of the morning to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. There are so many wonderful details to look back on: The moment we first glimpsed Meghan's gorgeous Givenchy gown, designed by Claire Waight Keller—not to mention the tiara, which was Queen Mary's Sapphire Bandeau straight out of the Queen's vault. When Prince Charles walked his soon-to-be daughter-in-law down the aisle. Three-year-old Princess Charlotte showing off her near-perfect royal wave as a bridesmaid! When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a secret second kiss in the recessional carriage after they posed for photos outside of the church. The iconic outfit change for the reception!

The list could keep going because there were so many amazing moments and sweet photos taken on that day. And so much has happened in the lives of the royals—and especially in the Sussex fam's—since! There was another royal wedding (congrats again, Eugenie!), a big move to a new home, a royal tour, a new Instagram account, and of course, a NEW BABY (hi Archie Harrison!).

But it has been a year, and to celebrate, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared some brand new, intimate photos from their wedding day on Instagram. Just like a normal couple, Meghan and Harry posted a video slideshow of photos from the wedding. Unlike a normal couple, this is a very Royal Wedding. We see Harry and Meghan signing their marriage license; Harry and Will heading down the stairs, smiling, as they head to the church; Meghan sharing an intimate moment with her mother. The video is set to the song "This Little Light of Mine," which was chosen by the couple for their recessional.

The caption reads:

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!



Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018.

The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day.



A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.



Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

It's all very sweet.

Happy anniversary to the Duke and Duchess!



