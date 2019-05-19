image
Today's Top Stories
1
'Ask For Jane' Shows a World Without Roe
image
2
Pippa Middleton Stuns at Lady Gabriella's Wedding
image
3
18 ﻿One-Piece Swimsuits You'll Fall in Love With
image
4
The Expat Couple Who Favor Experiences Over Things
image
5
Black Female Superheroes Are TV's Next Big Thing

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Intimate New Wedding Photos in Honor of Their Anniversary

There are some sweet behind-the-scenes photos of the happy couple.

image
By Sally Holmes
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle
WPA PoolGetty Images

Happy Royal Wedding anniversary! It seems had to believe that it was just a year ago that we woke up in the wee hours of the morning to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry marry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. There are so many wonderful details to look back on: The moment we first glimpsed Meghan's gorgeous Givenchy gown, designed by Claire Waight Keller—not to mention the tiara, which was Queen Mary's Sapphire Bandeau straight out of the Queen's vault. When Prince Charles walked his soon-to-be daughter-in-law down the aisle. Three-year-old Princess Charlotte showing off her near-perfect royal wave as a bridesmaid! When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a secret second kiss in the recessional carriage after they posed for photos outside of the church. The iconic outfit change for the reception!

The list could keep going because there were so many amazing moments and sweet photos taken on that day. And so much has happened in the lives of the royals—and especially in the Sussex fam's—since! There was another royal wedding (congrats again, Eugenie!), a big move to a new home, a royal tour, a new Instagram account, and of course, a NEW BABY (hi Archie Harrison!).

But it has been a year, and to celebrate, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared some brand new, intimate photos from their wedding day on Instagram. Just like a normal couple, Meghan and Harry posted a video slideshow of photos from the wedding. Unlike a normal couple, this is a very Royal Wedding. We see Harry and Meghan signing their marriage license; Harry and Will heading down the stairs, smiling, as they head to the church; Meghan sharing an intimate moment with her mother. The video is set to the song "This Little Light of Mine," which was chosen by the couple for their recessional.

View this post on Instagram

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

The caption reads:

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018.

The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day.

A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.

Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

It's all very sweet.

Happy anniversary to the Duke and Duchess!

Related Stories
image
The Cutest Royal Wedding Moments
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING
An Obsessive Timeline of Harry and Meghan


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
BRITAIN-ROYALS-WEDDING Prince Harry's Sweet Moments with His Grandparents
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Bletchley Park D-Day Exhibition Kate Middleton's Heartbreaking Parenting Struggle
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton Shares an Adorable Garden Picture
image Sophie Turner Says Fans Will Be Upset with GOT End
New Image Of The Queen By Mary McCartney Released Buckingham Palace Is Having a Makeover
image
Lady Gabriella Windsor's Wedding Photo Album
image James Middleton & Alizee Thevenet at Royal Wedding
prince william talks about princess diana BRITAIN-ROYALS-MENTAL-HEALTH-FBL Will Says Diana's Death Was "a Pain Like No Other"
image Pippa Middleton Stuns at Lady Gabriella's Wedding
image Prince Harry Attends Lady Gabriella's Wedding