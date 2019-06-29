Prince Harry Will Attend the European Premiere of 'The Lion King'

Next month, a member of the royal family will turn out for the European premiere of Disney's The Lion King reboot.

Prince Harry will attend the premiere and meet with representatives from organizations doing "groundbreaking work in the areas of conservation and the environment," according to royal commentator Omid Scobie.

The Lion King's European premiere is scheduled for July 14.

Royal commentator Omid Scobie confirmed the news on Twitter Friday, writing:

Prince Harry will attend the Euro premiere of @disneylionking on July 14, which is being held in support of his conservation work through The Royal Foundation.@WaltDisneyCo have also announced #ProtectThePride, a campaign to protect the dwindling lion population across Africa.

Upon arrival at @ODEONCinemas Leicester Square, Harry will meet some of the cast before watching the movie. He will also meet reps from organisations doing ground-breaking work in the areas of conservation and the environment (including @wildnetorg)

Harry will meet with the cast before the film, meaning that, with any luck, we'll be treated to pictures of Harry and Beyoncé.

Fans on Twitter are thinking the same thing. One even suggested that Bey plan a visit to Frogmore Cottage to see Meghan and Archie Harrison while she's in the U.K. for the premiere:

Beyonce?!? Please let Beyonce be there.

Maybe she can meet Meghan and Archie at Frogmore Cottage the next day too. — Katrina (@dazzlegal) June 28, 2019

Yeah, we cosign that idea. 100 percent.

