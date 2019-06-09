Prince Harry Makes This Very Specific Request of Every Hotel He Stays In

The royal family travels a lot for their engagements all around the world.

When Prince Harry travels, he makes a special request of the hotels at which he stays.

According to Harry's close friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, the royal requests that hotels cut down on the unnecessary use of plastic.

As part of his life as working royal, Prince Harry travels...a lot. And, when you travel a lot, you start to learn what you need to make your stay at a hotel feel a little more comfortable. When you're a frequent traveler, you might even start making special requests at hotels you visit. When you're actual royalty, sometimes those requests are a little bigger than "can you please give me a room that's far away from the ice machine?"

When Harry travels, for example, he asks the hotels he stays in to try to cut down on the unnecessary use of plastic. This little tidbit comes courtesy of Harry's close friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras.

"[Harry] was there and we were at the hotel where we spent the night before the game," Nacho explained during an interview with CBS This Morning. "He talked to a person and said, 'This morning I got my coffee and I saw that you have a plastic thing on the coffee. And then I also sent my shirt and I got my shirt in a big plastic bag.' So that's this guy, okay. I don't like to talk about that at all, that's who he is. That's who they are. No plastic."



It's not 100 percent clear who the "they" Nacho references includes, but it could be anyone from just Harry's wife (and fellow environmentalist) Meghan Markle to the entire royal family.

