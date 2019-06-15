image
Meghan Markle and Rihanna Have Reportedly Bonded and Become Good Friends

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
  • According to an "insider" close to the royal family, Meghan Markle and Rihanna have become close friends.
    • Speaking to Radar Online, the anonymous source said that Meghan and Rihanna "have a lot in common" and have been friends since before Meghan was "super famous."
      • Apparently, hanging out with Rihanna (who is also friends with Meghan's husband, Prince Harry) is high on the Duchess of Sussex's post-maternity leave to-do list.

        Who do you befriend when you're an uber-famous royal? Who could possible get you? How about, idk, a world-famous pop star who dabbles in acting and moonlights as the best thing about the Met Gala every year?

        Yeah, that could work.

        Meghan Markle apparently agrees because she's struck up quite the friendship with Rihanna, according to an "insider" who dished about the BFF-ship to Radar Online. Per said anonymous source:

        "They actually have a lot in common in terms of style and a shared need for total privacy in their lives. They’ve bumped into each other a few times before Meghan was super famous and have a few mutual acquaintances on the Hollywood social scene who’ve put them in touch again recently."

        Of course, Meghan and Rihanna have another, non-Hollywood connection in the form of Prince Harry, who met (and hit it off with) Rihanna during his royal tour of Barbados in 2016.

        Receipts:

        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images

        Apparently, hanging with Rihanna is high on Meghan's to-do list. Maybe Harry (and Archie) can come too.

        "Meghan is with her baby right now but once she’s back from maternity leave hanging out with Rihanna is high on her list," Radar's source said.

