Sophie Turner Shares the First Look at Her Stunning Louis Vuitton Wedding Dress

Just wait until you see the back.

image
By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

    At this point we’re all more emotionally invested in the marriage of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas than our own families (right?), so prepare to choke back an emotional sob at the first real picture of the wedding dress. Although fans were teased with a few blurry images of the wedding last week, the Game of Thrones star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a precious official snap from their big day.

    The couple’s second wedding took place at the lavish Chateau du Martinet in the South of France on Saturday afternoon, and Sophie looked like a real-life princess in a stunning Louis Vuitton bridal gown. Her white dress featured a billowing full skirt, a plunging neckline, and immaculate lace detail from head to toe.

    View this post on Instagram

    Mr and Mrs Jonas

    A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

    Let’s just take a moment for those unique sleeves in particular, with a short capped shape fitted over full-length lace. Paired with a delicate veil and Sophie’s long blonde hair worn in loose waves, it really is a thing of beauty.

    And if you thought the front was good, just WAIT until you see the back. An Instagram snap shared by Nicolas Ghesquiere, Artistic Director of Women's Collections for Louis Vuitton, also revealed a modern, cut-out shape across the back.

    View this post on Instagram

    Absolut beauty @sophiet

    A post shared by 🆖 (@nicolasghesquiere) on

    While much more traditional than the BEVZA jumpsuit worn by Sophie to her Vegas wedding, the bold cut-out is a fitting nod to her usual daring style and playful nature.

    It’s no surprise that the actress chose Louis Vuitton for her big day. She can often be spotted wearing the designer for red carpet appearances, and previously told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “I love the way he sees women. His clothes are like the characters I gravitate towards: warrior women. They are strong and empowering but also beautifully feminine.”

    Honestly, I'm fine. I just need a moment to take this all in.

