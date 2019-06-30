image
Sophie Turner's White Wedding Gown Is Absolutely Gorgeous

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images
    • The couple wed earlier this year in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, at the at the Chapel L'Amour, inside the A Little White Wedding Chapel.
      • Sophie wore a chic BEVZA jumpsuit for her wedding in Vegas, but opted for a much more traditional look for her ceremony in Paris. Sophie's gown had capped sleeves and a full skirt and she wore a long, flowing veil and carried a large bouquet of white flowers.

        Sophie Turner walked down the aisle for the second time this weekend in a beautiful ceremony with Joe Jonas.

        The actress wore a chic BEVZA jumpsuit for her first wedding at the Chapel L'Amour, inside the A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, but went with a much more traditional look for her larger ceremony in France.

        Joe posed for pictures with his groomsmen, but Sophie kept her look more under wraps. In fact, there's really only one photo of the dress out in the public, snapped from above.

        Sophie's gown is white and traditional, with a full skirt and capped sleeves. Sophie accessorized with a full, flowing veil and a large bouquet of white flowers. Harper's Bazaar has the picture, if you want to see it yourself.

        Sophie's sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, was also spotted at the wedding, in a beautiful pink dress (and Harper's has pictures of her look, too).

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

