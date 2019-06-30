Sophie Turner's White Wedding Gown Is Absolutely Gorgeous

This weekend, in Paris, France, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner renewed their vows in a lavish second ceremony.

The couple wed earlier this year in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, at the at the Chapel L'Amour, inside the A Little White Wedding Chapel.

Sophie wore a chic BEVZA jumpsuit for her wedding in Vegas, but opted for a much more traditional look for her ceremony in Paris. Sophie's gown had capped sleeves and a full skirt and she wore a long, flowing veil and carried a large bouquet of white flowers.

Joe posed for pictures with his groomsmen, but Sophie kept her look more under wraps. In fact, there's really only one photo of the dress out in the public, snapped from above.

Sophie's gown is white and traditional, with a full skirt and capped sleeves. Sophie accessorized with a full, flowing veil and a large bouquet of white flowers. Harper's Bazaar has the picture, if you want to see it yourself.

Sophie's sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra, was also spotted at the wedding, in a beautiful pink dress (and Harper's has pictures of her look, too).



