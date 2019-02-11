Last night’s 2019 Grammy Awards brought some big moments to the red carpet, from the sexiest and most naked of dresses across the board, to unexpected tongue-related action from Cardi B, and some dramatic tweeting/deleting by Ariana Grande regarding the winner announcements. So, with all that to keep up with during the ceremony itself, let’s be thankful to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas for providing some good, old-fashioned, wholesome romance afterwards.

The Game of Thrones star and her DNCE fiancé arrived at the celebrity-studded Republic Records Grammy after party later on Sunday night, and the couple looked more in love than ever as they posed for photos together in between fits of laughter and kisses. They really are the cutest, huh?

Sophie looked stunning in an all-black outfit for the party, featuring a striking, off-shoulder sparkling bustier top which showed off the tattoos in her growing collection. She also wore chic trousers and court heels to complete the dramatic look. Let’s just take a moment for that winged-out smokey eye too, which is nothing less than a logistical masterpiece.

Joe, meanwhile, kept things much more casual in a white shirt, oversized jacket and sneakers.



Getty Images

Getty Images

It’s the latest red carpet appearance for the couple, who have never been shy about showing a little PDA. After Turner and Jonas announced their engagement back in October 2017, the countdown is now on for their upcoming wedding, set to take place this year. According to their leaked Save The Date invitation, the couple have chosen France for a picturesque, destination wedding in 2019.



Getty Images

If this is how adorable they decide to be at an awards show after party, let's all prepare to cry a river over the wedding photos.



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE