After the Billboard Music Awards, which was in Las Vegas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made a quick stop at a chapel to say their "I dos." The couple, who has been engaged since 2017, got married in front of friends and family (and an Elvis impersonator) in a surprise ceremony. (Seriously though, imagine waking up to the news Sansa Stark is now married.) One of their friends, Diplo, was on hand to film everything for the 'gram, giving us a sneak peek into what went down and what Sophie was wearing.

Since the ceremony was super casual, the star didn't walk down the aisle in a giant ballgown. Instead, she chose a silky ivory jumpsuit from Bevza to wear with her wedding veil. Sophie's style has always been cool and edgy, so getting married in a one piece is fitting for the actress. For shoes, Sophie chose the "penny knot" mule from cult-favorite Loeffler Randall, in a gold color with a 3.5-inch heel. The shoe was fancy and shiny for a wedding, but could just as easily be paired with jeans and a cute top. (For when she goes on her honeymoon.)

Looks like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are getting married!! pic.twitter.com/zSW17g5cHC — Myeisha Essex (@MyeishaEssex) May 2, 2019

The couple said their vows with an exchange of ring pops (!!) and then posed up a storm as newlyweds for the cameras. If you're into Sophie's wedding look, which, I mean, who wouldn't be, you can preorder her jumpsuit right now as well as buy her exact mules. I'm thinking that jumpsuit would look pretty darn good on myself when I get married...

JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER REALLY SAID FUCK IT AND GOT MARRIED IN VEGAS BY AN ELVIS IMPERSONATOR AND USING RINGPOPS INSTEAD OF ACTUAL RINGS I LOVE THEM pic.twitter.com/539NsKcRX3 — belen saw endgame ‎⎊ (@stcrmjolnir) May 2, 2019

The cutest couple, ever.

