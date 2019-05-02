image
Today's Top Stories
1
Sound On: The 5 Best Albums We Heard in April
image
2
See Princess Charlotte's Fourth Birthday Pics
image
3
15 Beaded Bags That Elevate All Spring Outfits
image
4
#ReadWithMC Loved 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
image
5
See the Runway Looks at Dior's Cruise 2020 Show

Shop Sophie Turner's Exact Wedding Jumpsuit and Shoes Right Now

Yes, I want to look this cool.

image
By Marina Liao
2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside
Kevin MazurGetty Images

After the Billboard Music Awards, which was in Las Vegas, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made a quick stop at a chapel to say their "I dos." The couple, who has been engaged since 2017, got married in front of friends and family (and an Elvis impersonator) in a surprise ceremony. (Seriously though, imagine waking up to the news Sansa Stark is now married.) One of their friends, Diplo, was on hand to film everything for the 'gram, giving us a sneak peek into what went down and what Sophie was wearing.

Since the ceremony was super casual, the star didn't walk down the aisle in a giant ballgown. Instead, she chose a silky ivory jumpsuit from Bevza to wear with her wedding veil. Sophie's style has always been cool and edgy, so getting married in a one piece is fitting for the actress. For shoes, Sophie chose the "penny knot" mule from cult-favorite Loeffler Randall, in a gold color with a 3.5-inch heel. The shoe was fancy and shiny for a wedding, but could just as easily be paired with jeans and a cute top. (For when she goes on her honeymoon.)

The couple said their vows with an exchange of ring pops (!!) and then posed up a storm as newlyweds for the cameras. If you're into Sophie's wedding look, which, I mean, who wouldn't be, you can preorder her jumpsuit right now as well as buy her exact mules. I'm thinking that jumpsuit would look pretty darn good on myself when I get married...

White Silk Jumpsuit
Bevza bevza.com
€580.00
SHOP IT

Penny Knot Slides
Loeffler Randall shopbop.com
$395.00
SHOP IT

The cutest couple, ever.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Just Being the Cutest
image
Sophie Turner Talks Shedding Sansa Stark
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 02, 2019
Sophie Turner Steps Out in House Slippers in NYC
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image The All-Time Best White T-shirts on Amazon
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show Mariah Carey's Billboards' Dress Was Timeless
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
Every Sheer, Sultry Outfit at the Billboards
image
See the Best Dressed Celebs at the 2019 BMAs
image I Love My Ray-Ban Prescription Glasses
image See Oscar de la Renta's Newest Bag
image
15 Beaded Bags That Elevate All Spring Outfits
image
See the Runway Looks at Dior's Cruise 2020 Show
image Katie Holmes Wore Leather-on-Leather to Dinner
meghan markle birdies These Are Meghan Markle's Favorite Slippers