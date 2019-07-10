Today, in a surprise outing, Meghan Markle brought son Archie Harrison to watch Prince Harry play polo.

Kate Middleton and her three kids were there too, and this was the first public playdate for the kids.

Surprise! Meghan Markle and Archie have arrived (joining Kate Middleton and her three kids) to support Princes Harry and William as they play at King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club.

Meghan chose a very comfortable-looking casual olive dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez to beat the heat in and paired it with oversized aviator sunglasses by Givenchy, which are all still available! Kate went with a pink patterned maxi and her beloved wedges. All of the children looked adorable.



Per People: "The special event marks the royal cousins’ first public playdate together...Meghan, who wore an olive green ensemble, was spotted walking from the car park with little Archie in her arms. She gave him a sweet kiss on the forehead as she made her way to the field."

Here's a shot of Meghan getting out of the car with her special bundle of joy (Kate's there behind her!!):

A close-up of Meghan gazing at Archie (look at how pleased she is! I love it):

And we can see juuuust the edge of Archie's face, here, with what appears to be sunscreen in the background. Skincare is paramount!

And a shot of Meghan and Kate together (Feud? What feud?):

Everyone looks so relaxed and happy. I love it!

Here's George being a great big cousin:

Another close-up of those CHIC sunnies.

I'm just so delighted that we're getting to see Archie out to cheer on his dad, and that the whole extended family is happy and healthy.



Speaking of, Harry and William are currently playing and looking like they're having a blast:

Amazing.

