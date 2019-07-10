image
Meghan Markle and Archie Harrison Make a Surprise Appearance at Prince Harry's Polo Match

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
The Duke Of Cambridge And The Duke Of Sussex Take Part In The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day
Samir HusseinGetty Images
    • Kate Middleton and her three kids were there too, and this was the first public playdate for the kids.

        Surprise! Meghan Markle and Archie have arrived (joining Kate Middleton and her three kids) to support Princes Harry and William as they play at King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club.

        Meghan chose a very comfortable-looking casual olive dress by Lisa Marie Fernandez to beat the heat in and paired it with oversized aviator sunglasses by Givenchy, which are all still available! Kate went with a pink patterned maxi and her beloved wedges. All of the children looked adorable.

        Per People: "The special event marks the royal cousins’ first public playdate together...Meghan, who wore an olive green ensemble, was spotted walking from the car park with little Archie in her arms. She gave him a sweet kiss on the forehead as she made her way to the field."

        Here's a shot of Meghan getting out of the car with her special bundle of joy (Kate's there behind her!!):

        image
        Tim Rooke/ShutterstockShutterstock

        A close-up of Meghan gazing at Archie (look at how pleased she is! I love it):

        image
        Tim Rooke/ShutterstockShutterstock

        And we can see juuuust the edge of Archie's face, here, with what appears to be sunscreen in the background. Skincare is paramount!

        image
        Andrew Matthews - PA Images Getty Images

        And a shot of Meghan and Kate together (Feud? What feud?):

        image
        Tim Rooke/ShutterstockShutterstock

        Everyone looks so relaxed and happy. I love it!

        Here's George being a great big cousin:

        image
        Samir Hussein Getty Images

        Another close-up of those CHIC sunnies.

        King Power Royal Charity Polo Day, Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, UK - 10 Jul 2019
        Tim Rooke/ShutterstockShutterstock

        I'm just so delighted that we're getting to see Archie out to cheer on his dad, and that the whole extended family is happy and healthy.

        Speaking of, Harry and William are currently playing and looking like they're having a blast:

        image
        Chris Jackson Getty Images

        Amazing.

