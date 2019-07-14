image
Today's Top Stories
1
Kate, Meghan, and Pippa Look Chic at Wimbledon
image
2
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, July 12 Edition
image
3
Carrie Fisher's Marie Is the Best Rom-Com BFF Ever
image
4
The $120,000 Couple Who Are Building a Future
image
5
#HotGirlSummer, Explained

Beyoncé Wears a Gorgeous Yellow Dress with a Jaw-Dropping Leg Slit to 'The Lion King' Premiere in London

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"
Gareth CattermoleGetty Images
    • Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé, who provided the voice of Nala in the film, won the red carpet in a stunning yellow gown with a jaw-dropping leg slit that went all the way up to her waist.
      • Moments before Bey and her husband, Jay-Z, walked the Lion King carpet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the star-studded event.

        Beyoncé proved once again why she is the queen of everything at the European premiere of The Lion King in London on Sunday night.

        The singer, who voices Disney icon Nala in the reboot, grabbed 100 percent of the available attention when she walked the movie's carpet with her husband, Jay-Z. This is saying something when actual, literal royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, walked the same carpet just moments before Bey.

        Beyoncé opted for a yellow gown for the premiere and the dress was truly unique in a number of ways, from it's asymmetrical neckline with one cap sleeve and one off-the-shoulder sleeve to the triangle cut-out in the bodice. The real show stopping feature of the gown, of course, was the leg slit, which deserves a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Behold:

        Disney's The Lion King European Premiere - London
        Ian West - PA ImagesGetty Images

        Honestly, Bey and Jay looked nothing short of regal in every single shot from the premiere:

        European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"
        Gareth CattermoleGetty Images
        European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"
        Gareth CattermoleGetty Images
        European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King"
        Gareth CattermoleGetty Images

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        image
        Meghan Markle Meets Beyoncé at Lion King Premiere
        image
        Meghan Markle at the Lion King Premiere in London
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image The Last Days of JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
        image Yikes, Kylie Basically Said She's 100% Over Jordyn
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image So FYI There's Now a Kylie Skin Private Jet
        image Meghan Markle Meets Beyoncé at Lion King Premiere
        image Meghan Markle at the Lion King Premiere in London
        image Jennifer Lopez's NYC Concert Was Evacuated
        Wimbledon 2019 Celebrity Sightings - Men's Final Day Pippa Wears a Floral, Pink Dress to Wimbledon
        image Kate and Meg's Body Language at Wimbledon, Decoded
        image Princess Diana's Favorite Sweatshirt for Auction
        image Meghan Markle's Privacy Was Invaded at Wimbledon