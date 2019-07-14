On Sunday night, the stars of Disney's The Lion King stepped out for the film's European premiere in London.

Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé, who provided the voice of Nala in the film, won the red carpet in a stunning yellow gown with a jaw-dropping leg slit that went all the way up to her waist.

Moments before Bey and her husband, Jay-Z, walked the Lion King carpet, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at the star-studded event.

Beyoncé proved once again why she is the queen of everything at the European premiere of The Lion King in London on Sunday night.

The singer, who voices Disney icon Nala in the reboot, grabbed 100 percent of the available attention when she walked the movie's carpet with her husband, Jay-Z. This is saying something when actual, literal royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, walked the same carpet just moments before Bey.

Beyoncé opted for a yellow gown for the premiere and the dress was truly unique in a number of ways, from it's asymmetrical neckline with one cap sleeve and one off-the-shoulder sleeve to the triangle cut-out in the bodice. The real show stopping feature of the gown, of course, was the leg slit, which deserves a place in the Guinness Book of World Records. Behold:

Honestly, Bey and Jay looked nothing short of regal in every single shot from the premiere:

