On Sunday night, the stars of Disney's The Lion King stepped out for the film's premiere in London.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, were also on the guest list and walked the red carpet together ahead of the film.

Meghan looked incredible in a black, tea-length dress for her first red carpet appearance as an official member of the royal family.

Sometimes celebrities are referred to as "red carpet royalty," but when actual royalty walks the red carpet, things get next level.

Case in point: These pictures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walking the red carpet at The Lion King's London premiere Sunday night.

News that Harry would be attending the Lion King premiere broke in late June:

"Prince Harry will attend the Euro premiere of @disneylionking on July 14, which is being held in support of his conservation work through The Royal Foundation.@WaltDisneyCo have also announced #ProtectThePride, a campaign to protect the dwindling lion population across Africa," royal reporter Omid Scobie wrote on Twitter on June 28.

Naturally, royal fans immediately began hopefully speculating that a Meghan/Beyonce meeting could be in the stars—even though there was no official word that Meghan would be attending with Harry.

Earlier this week, however, Scobie reported that Buckingham Palace had confirmed that Meghan would, in fact, attend the premiere.

"Buckingham Palace confirm that Duchess Meghan will be joining Harry on the carpet for the #LionKing premiere this Sunday. And yes, @Beyonce’s people tell me that she will be attending. Expect the internet break down," Scobie wrote on Twitter on July 11.

Meghan brought it for her first red carpet premiere since becoming a royal. She wore a black, tea-length dress with long sleeves. She accessorized the look with black heels and a black clutch:

Meghan wore her hair pulled back in a tight, low bun and a pair of diamond and black earrings:

Harry wore a classic tux and looked so happy to be sharing the moment with Meghan. Here are all of their cutest pictures together on the carpet:

