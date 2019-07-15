Last week, royal wedding DJ Idris Elba shared some tantalizing details about the Duchess and Duke of Sussex' big day: namely, that Meghan Markle sent him a playlist of tracks beforehand, though he stopped short of revealing exactly what was on it. "Meghan sent me a playlist with some bare tunes on it," he told U.K. radio station BBC Radio 1Xtra. "There was some West Coast on it." He also played Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," he said.

At the Hollywood Hobbs & Shaw premiere Saturday, Idris revealed a little bit more about the royal wedding playlist, while speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner. And, appropriately, it turns out there was royalty on the playlist: one Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. "There's always Beyoncé on the playlist. You already know that!" Idris said. "You already know that!" Honestly, it was probably safe to assume even without his confirmation—after all, what's a wedding, or party, or night out, or day, or hour without a bit of Beyoncé?

The news comes just as Queen Bey and Meghan Markle finally met in real life, at the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday. Beyoncé, Meghan, Jay-Z and Harry all shared a conversation; Beyoncé told Meghan, "The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys," while Jay offered some advice for the royal couple and new parents, telling them, "The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself." Oh, and one Twitter user shared a clip in which Bey appeared to call Meghan "my princess," which is a delight.

The Beyoncé—Duchess of Sussex royal partnership goes way back: as you'll recall, Beyoncé and Jay posed in front of a Mona Lisa-style painting of Meghan Markle while accepting their Brit award for Best International Group back in February. "In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy," Bey wrote on Instagram. Long may this royal friendship flourish!

