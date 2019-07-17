Reese Witherspoon's Instagram is a gift, friends, and if you're not currently following her, consider this my gift to you. Last week, she posted an exceptional throwback photo of herself and Selma Blair sometime in the 90s. She posts the exact memes your fun aunt probably owns in fridge magnet form (see: Monday Lisa). And Tuesday, she shared a behind-the-scenes snap of the Big Little Lies cast, featuring one Meryl Streep, Serious Actress, hilariously ruining the photo.

In the photo, Zoë Kravitz, Meryl, Laura Dern, Reese and Nicole Kidman are presumably posing for press shots (note the stylist carefully positioning Nicole/Celeste's hair). Zoë, Laura, Reese and Nicole are diligently doing their jobs, looking solemnly into the camera—and then there's Meryl, sporting the same wide-eyed, open-mouthed grin your fun aunt adopts in selfies with a bottle of prosecco. Honestly, just drink in the photo. Thank you, Meryl. Thank you, Reese. My phone wallpaper was overdue an update.





On her Instagram story, meanwhile, Reese shared a quote from her A Wrinkle in Time co-star Mindy Kaling's book Why Not Me? "People's reaction to me is sometimes 'Uch, I just don't like her. I hate how she thinks she is so great'," the book reads. "But it's not that I think I'm so great. I just don't hate myself...And the scary thing I have noticed is that some people really feel uncomfortable around women who don't hate themselves. So that's why you need to be a little bit brave."

Sounds like Reese, like the rest of us, has a whole lot of admiration for Mindy. Just to recap: as IndieWire reports, Mindy recently wrote and co-starred in Late Night, is working on a Netflix series about "the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Kaling’s own childhood," will write and star in a wedding comedy movie set in the U.S. and India, and is also adapting Four Weddings and a Funeral for Hulu. How could Reese—or anyone—not be inspired?

