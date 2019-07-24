image
Jennifer Lopez, Icon, Wishes Herself a Happy 50th Birthday With a Video of Her Own Dance Moves

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Ethan Miller Getty Images
    • To celebrate her turning 50 (what??), J. Lo posted a video of herself nailing some insanely complicated dance moves, proving that for her, slowing down is just not an option.

        In the latest of example of why Jennifer Lopez is an absolute queen, the singer took a break from her It's My Party tour to wish herself a happy 50th(!!) birthday. That's right: J. Lo's so independent that she doesn't need anybody else to mark the occasion for her. Not only that, but in case anyone had any doubts that 50 might mean she'll stop working so hard (we don't, J. Lo, don't worry), the video is of her absolutely nailing some very complex choreography on one of her songs. According to J. Lo, 50 is the new 30. And I am here for it.

        A. Rod immediately posted a long, loving video of J. Lo, giving some sweet glimpses of their relationship and saying, "You're simply the best partner in life. The best daughter. The best mother. The best performer. We love you. Your fans love you. Your children love you. And I love you. Let's make this birthday a very special one." Bawww.

        Here's J. Lo's video:

        And here's A. Rod's:

        A. Rod later gave us some insight on his Instagram Stories on how his wife-to-be celebrated: Mainly, with a surprise party after her latest tour performance, an absolutely ginormous card, and some snuggles. J. Lo shared her, A. Rod, and the kids in matching tour merch.

        image
        ARodInstagram
        image
        ARodInstagram
        image
        ARodInstagram
        image
        JLoInstagram

        And yes: J. Los's sweats have "It's My Party" on the bum, which says just about everything you need to know about her. Nailed it.

