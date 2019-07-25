Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are back from their honeymoon, and Sophie has been a bit quiet on social media, beyond professing her love for Joe, of course.

But Sophie took to Twitter yesterday to retweet a story about teen activists helping to get a law passed to help students get mental health days.

Sophie has been honest about her own work around mental health, so this is something she cares very much about.

Ever since she got back from her honeymoon, Sophie Turner's been a bit quiet on social media (after pulling off that enormous, highly coordinated, and extremely private wedding followed by her honeymoon). But she took to Twitter yesterday to show her support for an initiative generated by young people that promotes mental health in students.

The article, which appeared in i-D (link below), speaks about "a group of teen activists in Oregon have helped pass a law that will allow students in their state to take excused days off of school for mental health reasons. The students hope this law will help breakdown the stigma around mental health." Sophie retweeted the link with several high five emojis.

Sophie's been honest about her own mental health challenges throughout her life, particularly growing up in the public eye via Game of Thrones. She's said she felt pressure to lose weight from the studio, and told Marie Claire Australia that "I have experienced mental illness firsthand and I’ve seen what it can do to the people around [the sufferers] as well." She spoke to Dr. Phil about her own depression. "I had no motivation to do anything or go out." She added, "Even with my best friends, I wouldn't want to see them... I would cry and cry and cry."

She's also spoken about how she's worked to practice self-care. "Everyone needs a therapist, especially when people are constantly telling you [that] you’re not good enough and you don’t look good enough," she explained to Marie Claire. "I think it’s necessary to have someone to talk to, and to help you through that." So this is clearly a cause she cares deeply about—not just for herself but in others.

Here's the original tweet from Sophie (CONTENT WARNING: suicide):

I really love that Sophie is helping to shine light on this story—I'm betting a lot of people, including myself, didn't know about this initiative until she tweeted about it.

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States at 1-800-273-8255.