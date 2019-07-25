Harry got the chance to view photos of his mom's engagement, and smiled as he flipped through the album.

Earlier this year, Harry had a similar reaction to a royal fan in Bristol sharing an old photo of his mother.

In one of three engagements at Sheffield today, Prince Harry visited Sheffield Children's Hospital this morning, 30 years after his mother Princess Diana visited. He was there to open a new wing of the hospital, but it was also a particularly special anniversary—Harry's mother, Princess Diana visited the hospital in November 1989, signing the guest book while she was there (Harry would have been 5 years old at the time). Harry was shown photos of that visit before he got the chance to interact with patients and their families.

After he arrived to the cheering crowd outside, Prince Harry was brought inside. He flipped through the book with pictures of Diana:

And at one point he could be seen smiling softly to himself as he looked through the photos:

And he, too, signed the guest book:

Just like Diana did:

The visitor’s book signed by Prince Harry at #Sheffield Children’s Hospital was also signed by his Mother back November 1989 pic.twitter.com/laqQIhv6gr — Phil Bodmer (@philbodmer) July 25, 2019

And he later interacted with the hospital mascot, looked at more of the hospital visuals, opened the wing officially, and chatted with adooorable kids, including this little muffin who appears to be obsessed with his beard (SAME):

Little Noah seems rather fascinated by Prince Harry’s beard! The Duke of Sussex is meeting patients & staff at The Children’s Hospital in #Sheffield, as part of a Royal visit to the City. More ⁦@BBCLookNorth⁩ later today😊 pic.twitter.com/kb5JOwq11F — Phil Bodmer (@philbodmer) July 25, 2019

It was a really sweet, and nostalgic, moment.

