image
Prince Harry Has a Beautiful Response to Photos of Princess Diana at Sheffield Children's Hospital

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Chris Jackson Getty Images
    • Harry got the chance to view photos of his mom's engagement, and smiled as he flipped through the album.

        In one of three engagements at Sheffield today, Prince Harry visited Sheffield Children's Hospital this morning, 30 years after his mother Princess Diana visited. He was there to open a new wing of the hospital, but it was also a particularly special anniversary—Harry's mother, Princess Diana visited the hospital in November 1989, signing the guest book while she was there (Harry would have been 5 years old at the time). Harry was shown photos of that visit before he got the chance to interact with patients and their families.

        After he arrived to the cheering crowd outside, Prince Harry was brought inside. He flipped through the book with pictures of Diana:

        image
        Chris JacksonGetty Images

        And at one point he could be seen smiling softly to himself as he looked through the photos:

        image
        Chris Jackson Getty Images

        And he, too, signed the guest book:

        image
        Chris JacksonGetty Images

        Just like Diana did:

        And he later interacted with the hospital mascot, looked at more of the hospital visuals, opened the wing officially, and chatted with adooorable kids, including this little muffin who appears to be obsessed with his beard (SAME):

        It was a really sweet, and nostalgic, moment.

