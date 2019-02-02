This week, the big royal family news came when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Bristol. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex braved the snow to greet fans before a tour of Bristol Old Vic, which just happens to be the world's oldest working theatre (something that a former professional actress can truly appreciate? Yeah, we think so).

Ahead of the tour, Harry and Meghan ignored the cold and the flurries of admittedly photogenic snow and put in some requisite schmoozing-with-the-people time while talking with a truly adorable gaggle of elementary school children who had turned out to meet them. Accompanying those cute kids were some dedicated, royal-loving parents—including one who shared a sweet moment with Harry during the meet and greet.

The woman got Harry's attention and showed him an old picture of his late mother, Princess Diana, from a trip she took to Thornbury in Bristol 25 years ago.

Harry was visibly moved by the photo and told the woman that he actually recognized the picture and the woman told Harry about the time her mom met his mom (apparently the woman's mother had been so nervous, she almost didn't let go of the flowers she had brought along as a gift for Diana).

The touching exchange was caught on video and a clip was The Royal Family Channel on Twitter.

Prince Harry was stopped by a woman in Bristol who showed him a picture of his mother Princess Diana from 25-years-ago. Visibly touched, the Duke tells her to look after the photograph.#PrinceHarry #DukeofSussex #Royals pic.twitter.com/FUhchXLQoO — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) February 1, 2019

"Prince Harry was stopped by a woman in Bristol who showed him a picture of his mother Princess Diana from 25-years-ago," the Royal Family Channel wrote along with the video. "Visibly touched, the Duke tells her to look after the photograph."

No, we're not crying. We're just allergic...to heart-wrenching Princess Diana stories?