image
Today's Top Stories
1
Who Will Be the Next 'Bachelor'?
image
2
What Mejuri's Cofounder Wears to Work
image
3
Introducing Nuuly, URBN's New Rental Service
image
4
What Trump’s Attacks on “the Squad” Mean
image
5
Katie Holmes Loves This Fashion Brand to Death

Reese Witherspoon's Adorable Bulldog Lou Ate Her Favorite Sneakers

Lucky you're so stinking cute, Lou!

image
By Emily Dixon
image
Edward Berthelot Getty Images

Puppies: They'll steal your heart, they'll steal and inexplicably consume your favorite shoes. At least, that's Reese Witherspoon's experience. On Tuesday, she posted a photo of her adorable and extremely guilty-looking bulldog puppy, Lou, who just made a meal of her sneakers (or one of them, at least). "Pupdate: Today, Lou ate my favorite sneaker," Reese captioned the photo, adding "...but just the left one." Lou, you beautiful scoundrel!

Reese's celebrity friends couldn't help but fall for the puppy's destructive charms: Natalie Portman commented, "That dog is seriously beautiful," while Mindy Kaling, Reese's A Wrinkle in Time co-star, said, "Impossible to be mad at that face though" (true.) Merrin Dungey, who appeared with Reese in Big Little Lies, said, "With that face, alllllll is forgiven!!!" while WhoHaha, the account for Elizabeth Banks' content studio, pointed out, "He has your eyes" (also true.)

This isn't the first time Lou has been the subject of celebrity adoration. The puppy joined the Witherspoon household in June, as People reports, heralded by an Instagram post captioned, "Welcome to the family, Lou!" Shailene Woodley, another of Reese's Big Little Lies co-stars, was overcome by his cuteness, commenting, "stop!!!!!!!" Eva Longoria wrote, "Omg no way! He’s beautiful!!!," while Jennifer Garner said, "Get out of town!" followed by a smattering of heart-eye emojis.

Reese suffered a devastating loss earlier this year: another of her dogs, Nash, died in April. "Rest In Peace, Our Sweet dog, Nash," she captioned an Instagram photo. "Hope you are running through gorgeous fields of grass and eating all the treats you want in Dog Heaven." Sounds like a lovely, chaotic puppy tearing through the house is exactly what Reese needs.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
See This Reese Witherspoon/Selma Blair '90s Pic
image
Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman on 'BLL' Rumors
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Cardi B Forced to Cancel Concert After Threat
image Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Two Child Maximum
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Decade of Lizzo Is Just Getting Started
lady gaga  Lady Gaga Was Seen Kissing a New Man
image Prince Harry Calls Out "Unconscious Racism"
image Michelle Obama Gave Meghan Markle Parenting Tips
image Katy Perry Lost the 'Dark Horse' Copyright Case
image Irina Shayk Poses With Her Handbag Line
image Laverne Cox's Surprise Call From Meghan Markle
image Keep an Eye on This 'Bachelorette' Contestant