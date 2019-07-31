Puppies: They'll steal your heart, they'll steal and inexplicably consume your favorite shoes. At least, that's Reese Witherspoon's experience. On Tuesday, she posted a photo of her adorable and extremely guilty-looking bulldog puppy, Lou, who just made a meal of her sneakers (or one of them, at least). "Pupdate: Today, Lou ate my favorite sneaker," Reese captioned the photo, adding "...but just the left one." Lou, you beautiful scoundrel!

Reese's celebrity friends couldn't help but fall for the puppy's destructive charms: Natalie Portman commented, "That dog is seriously beautiful," while Mindy Kaling, Reese's A Wrinkle in Time co-star, said, "Impossible to be mad at that face though" (true.) Merrin Dungey, who appeared with Reese in Big Little Lies, said, "With that face, alllllll is forgiven!!!" while WhoHaha, the account for Elizabeth Banks' content studio, pointed out, "He has your eyes" (also true.)

This isn't the first time Lou has been the subject of celebrity adoration. The puppy joined the Witherspoon household in June, as People reports, heralded by an Instagram post captioned, "Welcome to the family, Lou!" Shailene Woodley, another of Reese's Big Little Lies co-stars, was overcome by his cuteness, commenting, "stop!!!!!!!" Eva Longoria wrote, "Omg no way! He’s beautiful!!!," while Jennifer Garner said, "Get out of town!" followed by a smattering of heart-eye emojis.

Reese suffered a devastating loss earlier this year: another of her dogs, Nash, died in April. "Rest In Peace, Our Sweet dog, Nash," she captioned an Instagram photo. "Hope you are running through gorgeous fields of grass and eating all the treats you want in Dog Heaven." Sounds like a lovely, chaotic puppy tearing through the house is exactly what Reese needs.

