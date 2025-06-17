I was scrolling through my footwear-only Pinterest board recently (as one does) and noticed Dakota Johnson's sneaker collection dominates my pins. From Adidas to Nike and every trendy sneaker in between, her expansive shoe rack has become the blueprint for my subconscious sneakerhead.

Jennifer Lawrence has been my sneaker collection muse for years. But on set for her matchmaker dramedy last summer, Johnson's equally-enviable rotation was the highlight of each Materialists outfit I saw. In between takes, the leading lady strolled through New York (and onto my Pinterest board) in various It-trainers, including the famed Adidas Sambas sneakers. A few scenes later, the sneakers du jour were replaced by a chunkier counterpart: the Nike Cortez, complete with wide toes and crease-resistant uppers. Her matchmaker character, Lucy, even gave Converse Chuck Taylors a go alongside a floral Reformation dress.

After filming wrapped, I realized Dakota Johnson's no newbie (a shoe-bie, if you will). In fact, she's been bulking up her athletic assemblage since 2015, when she first burst onto the Hollywood scene in Fifty Shades of Grey. In fact, her Materialists Chuck Taylors matched a pair she wore in the trilogy's first film. She's been a slim sneaker girl for years, but in a post-Materialists world, her silhouettes have taken a bulky turn. Currently, Johnson's in her Nike V2K era. The 35-year-old owns two of the 14 available colors, and knowing Johnson, she's already planning her next purchase.

Luckily for me, Johnson's collection strikes the perfect balance between affordable and luxury, meaning my Pinterest dreams can become reality. I spent hours rounding up her all-time favorite sneakers (and the outfits she styled them with) ahead. Join me in shopping the edit below before other Materialists audiences catch on to the film's real love story—between Johnson and her favorite sneakers.

Dakota Johnson's Adidas Sambas Sneakers

Dakota Johnson wears green Adidas Sambas sneakers on the set of Materialists. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No sneakerhead's closet is complete without at least one pair of Adidas Sambas. In 2024 alone, Johnson's go-to green slip-ons accompanied her to New York, Malibu, and even Rome. She frequently wears them with oversized bottoms and elevated basics on top. On the Materialists set, they peeked out from underneath Johnson's corduroy trousers, alongside a white T-shirt and a The Row sweater layered over her shoulders.

Dakota Johnson's Nike Daybreak Sneakers

Dakota Johnson films Materialists in black Nike Daybreak sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you spotted the Nike Daybreak sneakers during Materialists, you'll be pleased to hear they're available for under $100. I'll be taking cues from Lucy and styling them with a timeless trench coat and a baseball cap (or even a Dôen dress, like this outfit from a climactic scene). I have her Ralph Lauren hat prepped for this moment.

Dakota Johnson's Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers

Dakota Johnson is spotted in Converse sneakers on the set of Materialists. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I haven't worn Converse Chuck Taylors since middle school (my mom has some quirky yearbook pictures to prove it). But during her Materialists era, Johnson made a case for their comeback in a floral Reformation sundress. There's a chance they're from her personal closet, because in the 2010s, she rotated between black, red, and white versions. Around that time, Johnson's Fifty Shades character, Anastasia, also sported them in all three films.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Canvas $60 at converse.com

Dakota Johnson's Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers

Dakota Johnson's two-tone Nike Ultraboosts zhuzhed up her all-black athleisure. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Emily Ratajkowski's not the only well-dressed dog mom in Hollywood. For Johnson's daytime strolls, she couples athleisure with running shoes, preferably the Nike Ultraboosts. Her purple-and-white color-way is sold-out (as many Johnson-approved pieces are), however, you can still shop the heightened shoes in a similar tie-dye shade.

Dakota Johnson's Adidas x Wales Bonner Sneakers

At the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, Dakota Johnson dressed down a satin slip with Adidas x Wales Bonner kicks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wales Bonner's collaborations with Adidas are beloved by Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Johnson, and frequently sell-out after a celebrity debuts them. If you got your hands on Johnson's red-and-brown shoes in 2021, congratulations. I'm too late in the game, so I secured these similar sneakers instead.

Dakota Johnson's Gucci Sneakers

The Gucci brand ambassador stays loyal to her white sneakers with red-and-green stripes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of Johnson's signature styles retail for under $200, but she is partial to a designer pair from Gucci. The $930 shoes aren't your average white sneakers—the sides feature the label's green and red stripes. She hasn't worn these in a year, but as a brand ambassador for Gucci, they're always an option.

Dakota Johnson's Nike V2K Run Sneakers

Dakota Johnson first fell for the Nike V2K sneakers via the all-black version. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Have you ever wondered what Johnson wears to Pilates? Me too. Apparently, her trademark Nike V2Ks are workout-proof. The all-black, pumped-up pair includes extra-cushioned heels and toes, which add some variety to her one-color co-ord.

Dakota Johnson's Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers

Dakota Johnson follows Lawrence's lead in pony hair Adidas Taekwondo sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On June 3, a few days after meeting Jennifer Lawrence for dinner, Johnson boarded her close friend's Adidas Taekwondo bandwagon. Contrary to Lawrence's black-and-white version, Johnson went the cow-print route in a pony hair rendition. The lace-less pair spiced up her jeans, white T-shirt, and trench coat combo.

Dakota Johnson's Nike Cortez Sneakers

Dakota Johnson pulls off a quilted coat with brown Nike Cortez sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson first took her Nike Cortez's for a spin on the Materialists set, but since then, they've earned a permanent spot in her wardrobe. Post-Materialists, she wore the brown tennies in Mumbai with a Dôen LBD, but her on-set jeans and quilted Hermès jacket are right up my alley.

Nike Cortez Vintage Suede Sneakers $66 at nike

Dakota Johnson's Blue Nike V2K Sneakers

The master of high-low dressing paired $98 sneakers with a $1,950 Gucci tote. (Image credit: SplashNews)

After trying the Nike V2Ks for a few weeks, it wasn't long before Johnson bought another pair. This time, she chose blue bodies with silver accents, alongside the same elevated platforms. On June 6, she channeled high-low dressing with the $98 sneakers (they're on sale!), plus a $1,950 Gucci tote, which embodied the "ludicrously capacious" meme to a T.