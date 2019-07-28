image
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman React Perfectly to Rumors of 'Big Little Lies' Director Drama

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Press Room
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
    • According to them, it was a collaborative environment and the rumors are misinformation.

        Two of the Monterey Five have SPOKEN! Reports have been circulating recently there was off-screen drama to match the on-screen drama on season 2 of Big Little Lies—specifically that Andrea Arnold, who was the director for season 2, allegedly lost creative control to Jean-Marc Vallée, season 1 director. But in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are refuting that.

        Speaking about Andrea as a director in general, Nicole said, "I think she did beautiful work. There is the same vocabulary cinematically but the performances are mined differently and you really feel that." Reese added, "Everything was discussed as a creative group and entity. The thing that was confusing to me was that anybody would say people took over because it was always a very creative process."

        The two actresses added on to what HBO executive Casey Bloys had said, which was that there was a lot of misinformation around Andrea and that the director doesn't have final creative control of a project anyways. According to Reese, "In our minds, there is no controversy. We just love the show. We had such a great time doing it. There was a lot of misinformation and no credited sources on any of the information. This was an incredibly collaborative process for all of us and the idea that anyone was mistreated and not communicated with is completely not true."

        We also got a little insight into a potential season 3—namely, that the cast and crew work as a group, so that's how they'll decide. (Soooo that's not a no! I WILL TAKE IT.)

        Last week, Reese also took to social media to refute rumblings of issues on set, saying that "every single cast member, location scout, camera operator, teamster, film editor, makeup artist, caterer and prop master on our production...you have made my whole experience a dream come true."

        View this post on Instagram

        For years, I was an actor for hire and I am so grateful for that time because I learned about script development, hiring crews & making productions run on time. I always wanted to become a producer. And here I am now... In my role as producer, I am truly humbled everyday by everyone who works tirelessly to make TV magic. ✨ I want to say to everyone who worked on #BigLittleLies… every single cast member, location scout, camera operator, teamster, film editor, makeup artist, caterer and prop master on our production who collaborated to give us this opportunity to explore these women’s lives for 2 seasons, THANK YOU from my bottom of my heart. You have made my whole experience a dream come true ❤️

        A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

        So there you have it—apparently all the drama's on-screen, not off?

