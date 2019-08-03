If you've ever wondered if maybe celebrity homes aren't really as glamorous as you imagine, stop everything and watch Jamie Foxx's new Instagram video of his magnificent, sprawling backyard.

The actor shared a clip that highlights the view of his property and two horses, Chettah and Legend, who live there with him.

Presumably, this is the view that Katie Holmes wakes up if she ever stays over, which is just one more reason to envy her life.

Celebrity backyards > normal people backyards.

On Friday, Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to share all the proof you will ever need of that fact, with a video overlooking his gorgeous, sprawling estate. Jamie's video also included a shout out to two beautiful horses, Chettah and Legend, who live on the property with the actor.

"New house guests... Chettah... and Legend... chettah is actually the horse I rode in Django... now she s home... counting my blessings every day... blessed to look out at 40 acres... and two wonderful horses... super blessed. #40acresandamule," Jamie wrote with the post.

Check it out yourself:

Seriously everything about this property is the stuff of fantasies. There's the gorgeous stone balcony, the magnificent mountain views, the crystal clear swimming pool. #Lifespo.

