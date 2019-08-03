image
Jamie Foxx Shares Instagram Video of the Spectacular View of His Backyard

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Cocktails
Kevin Tachman/MG19Getty Images
  • If you've ever wondered if maybe celebrity homes aren't really as glamorous as you imagine, stop everything and watch Jamie Foxx's new Instagram video of his magnificent, sprawling backyard.
    • The actor shared a clip that highlights the view of his property and two horses, Chettah and Legend, who live there with him.
      • Presumably, this is the view that Katie Holmes wakes up if she ever stays over, which is just one more reason to envy her life.

        Celebrity backyards > normal people backyards.

        On Friday, Jamie Foxx took to Instagram to share all the proof you will ever need of that fact, with a video overlooking his gorgeous, sprawling estate. Jamie's video also included a shout out to two beautiful horses, Chettah and Legend, who live on the property with the actor.

        "New house guests... Chettah... and Legend... chettah is actually the horse I rode in Django... now she s home... counting my blessings every day... blessed to look out at 40 acres... and two wonderful horses... super blessed. #40acresandamule," Jamie wrote with the post.

        Check it out yourself:

        Seriously everything about this property is the stuff of fantasies. There's the gorgeous stone balcony, the magnificent mountain views, the crystal clear swimming pool. #Lifespo.

