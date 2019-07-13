image
Katie Holmes' Hair Evolution—All of Her Most Iconic Looks from the '90s Through Today

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

Actresses are basically professional chameleons, which means changing their look is just part of the job. Katie Holmes has been America's favorite girl next door since her Dawson's Creek days, but she's changed up her look over the years too. Here's a look back at Katie Holmes' hair evolution, featuring all of her most iconic looks from the '90s through today.

1997
image
Getty Images

In her early Dawson's Creek days, Katie experimented with funky, twisty updos on the red carpet.

1998
image
Getty Images

When Katie first shot to stardom, she had sweet, ringlet curls to match her sweet personality.

1999
image
Getty Images

In 1999, Katie started to experiment with edgier movie roles—and edgier hair to match.

2000
image

By 2000, it was clear that Katie had started to feel comfortable in her own skin—and in some perfectly tousled hair.

2001
image
Getty Images

In 2001, Katie was all about ultra-chic, ultra-straight long locks.

2002
image
Getty Images

In 2002, Katie distanced herself from Joey Potter with a lighter, auburn shade.

2003
image
Getty Images

By 2003, Katie had darkened her hair again and perfected her loose curl game.

2004
image
Getty Images

In 2004, Katie ditched her signature middle part and lightened her hair again, this time to a deep auburn.

2005
image
Getty Images

In 2005, Katie reversed her part (baby steps) and embraced voluminous, old Hollywood curls.

2006
image
Getty Images

2006 saw one of Katie's biggest hair changes to date—the addition of a very long fringe.

2007
image
Getty Images

In 2007, Katie embraced her first truly big hair change with a short bob and blunt bangs.

2008
image
Getty Images

In early 2008, Katie grew her bob out a little and styled it curly.

2008
image
Getty Images

A few months later, Katie chopped her hair into a full pixie.

2009
image
Getty Images

In 2009, Katie rocked a sleek, chic bob.

2010
image
Getty Images

In 2010, we saw a return to Katie Classic, with long dark hair and side-swept bangs.

2011
image
Getty Images

In 2011, Katie kept it casual and embraced the top knot.

2012
image
Getty Images

Katie added a very bold, very full fringe at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2012.

2013
image
Getty Images

2013 was the year of the high, tight ponytail for Katie.

2015
image
Getty Images

Katie wore her hair slicked back in simple styles in 2015.

2016
image
Getty Images

Katie rocked a funky fringe in 2016.

2017
image
Getty Images

Katie's 2017 pixie cut was chic perfection.

2018
image
Getty Images

Katie wore her hair in a wavy bob in 2018 and lightened the color a bit.

2019
image
Getty Images

Today, Katie has landed back in her comfort zone—long, dark hair with a center part.

