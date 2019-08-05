Yes, I might have just texted the group chat about my plans to accumulate cats, dogs, rabbits, ponies, and one loud donkey instead of ever having to raise an actual human child, but once again, Chrissy Teigen's truly adorable Instagram might just have changed my mind a little. She shared three photos of her youngest child, baby Miles (wearing what look like baby Yeezys) with a caption that expressed her love for her kids as well as her husband, John Legend. Now I might actually have to write a will for my future children instead of leaving everything to my rudest and most irresponsible pet cat, Chrissy! See what you've done?

"it’s like someone took my husband, the love of my life, and extended my time with him by giving me his baby years too. Is that weird? That’s weird," she wrote, alongside photos of Miles having the best time in a playground. Chrissy's celebrity friends were positively overcome by the cuteness: model and singer Nazanin Mandi Pimentel wrote, "That's beautiful," Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Malika Haqq commented, "Awww," and model Lily Aldridge said, "So sweet" (celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkin went for friendly mockery instead, commenting, "Weird").

Honestly, it's kind of a gift Chrissy posts photos of her family at all, considering how unpleasant the internet can be. Take last week, when she shared a proud moment: 1-year-old Miles taking one of his very first toddles. The mom-shaming commenced almost immediately, with strangers deciding it wasn't safe for Miles to walk in a bathroom they'd never been inside. ""I have to block like 20-30 people every time I post my kids," Chrissy responded. "So many dummies. Is someone forcing you at gunpoint to be annoying." Can we all please agree not to hound one of the cutest celebrity families of all time off the internet?



