The white-hot fury of the Swifties found a new target this week: Charli XCX, who supported Taylor alongside Camila Cabello on her Reputation stadium tour. After Charli discussed her touring experience in an interview with Pitchfork, some Swifties perceived her comments as an attack on Taylor and set about tearing her to shreds—forcing her to release a statement on Twitter. Who'd be a celebrity, eh?

Let's get to the start of the matter: Charli spoke to Pitchfork about her own devoted fanbase, the Angels, and the difference between her typical late-night, intimate gigs and the vast scale of the Reputation tour, which saw Charli opening for Taylor at 6 p.m. "I’m really grateful that [Taylor] asked me on that tour," Charli said. "But as an artist, it kind of felt like I was getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds.

That didn't go down well with the Swifties, who heard in Charli's words a statement of superiority over Taylor. As People reports, the tweets were fast and they were furious. An example, from @snakeputation: "charli xcx opening for taylor swift will probably be the peak of her career and she has the audacity to say “im singing for five year olds."

In a statement posted on Twitter, Charli clarified her comments and stressed her respect for Taylor. "A few people on the internet have taken something I said out of context and I want to clarify there is absolutely no shade and only love here!" she wrote. "I am extremely grateful to Taylor for inviting me to open for her. She's one of the biggest artists of my generation and the reputation tour was one of the biggest tours in history."

"In the printed version of this much wider conversation my answers about this tour were boiled down into one kind of weird sentence—leading up to that tour I'd been playing a tonne of 18+ club shows and so to be on stage in front of all ages was new to me and made me approach my performances with a whole new kind of energy—more so I talked about how it was brilliant opening for Taylor, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given and how much fun it was to perform to a new audience!"

"It's always wonderful to watch other artists do their thing, own their stage and speak their language to their dedicated fan bases—and this was especially true for the reputation tour," Charli said. Swifties, at ease!

