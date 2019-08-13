Liam Hemsworth has officially broken his silence on his split from Miley Cyrus, saying that previous quotes published in the Daily Mail Australia were "false." In a short, sad Instagram caption, accompanied by a photo of the sun setting over the water (a metaphor, perhaps?), Liam wrote, "Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward." Excuse me for a moment: I need to scream-cry in an alleyway and blame it on the neighborhood cats.

Liam went on to contest a Daily Mail report which quoted him as telling a journalist who asked about the breakup, "You don't understand what it's like." That conversation didn't happen, according to the actor, who said, "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false." He ended the caption, "Peace and Love."

In case you've inexplicably managed to avoid all news of the Cyrus-Hemsworth breakup so far, let's get you caught up: On Saturday, a rep for Miley told People, "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time." The statement continued, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Soon, photos began to circulate of Miley kissing, cuddling, and all round having the best time with Kaitlynn Carter, Brody Jenner's ex, during a trip to Italy. Miley hasn't directly addressed her split from Liam, though she did post a photo of herself on top of a mountain on Instagram, with the potentially allusive caption, "My dad always told me “ Nature never hurries but it is always on time”.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own."

Miley did, however, call out Brody Jenner for joking about her relationship with Kaitlynn. In an Instagram comment, Brody wrote, "watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon." Miley wasn't having any of it, replying, "go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer."

One more thing helping Miley through her separation? Her iconic back catalogue— specifically, the 2009 anthem, "The Climb." Alongside another mountaintop photo, Miley wrote, "Life’s a climb... but the view is great." Listen, I understand: You need to take the day off work and play "The Climb" on repeat while feeling all your angstiest teenage feelings even though you're a fully grown adult now. Who am I to judge?

