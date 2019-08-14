Today, I feel vindicated: I'm not the only one afraid to wear silk shirts (fine, faux silk, are you happy?) for fear of cultivating vast, merciless sweat patches which expand from my underarms to my entire body and ultimately drown the first innocent passer-by to inadvertently nudge me on the subway platform. None other than Chrissy Teigen is too! Or, more accurately, she was afraid (down to the very last detail), until she invested in a bit of armpit Botox to minimize sweating.

On her Instagram story, Chrissy shared a clip of the procedure, performed by celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond (who Chrissy called her "favorite human"). "BOTOXED MY ARMPITS. TRULY BEST MOVE I'VE EVER MADE," she wrote. "I can wear silk again without soaking woohoo!"

At first, she looks ever so slightly terrified, holding a cloth to her face and studiously avoiding any glimpse of the needle. "Does it look like a chicken?" she asks the person holding the camera, who says, "Yeah, chicken skin." Chrissy responds in the most chef-appropriate manner imaginable: "Cool, delicious."

Turns out the procedure wasn't that bad, though: "That really isn't anything!" Chrissy says in a second clip. "It looked very frightening." If you notice her wearing silk to every single public event for the next month, you probably know the reason!

One of the many reasons to love Chrissy? Her refusal to treat cosmetic surgery and non-surgical interventions as a shameful secret, one that must be concealed to maintain the myth of the naturally flawless celebrity. In fact, this isn't even the first time she's discussed her armpits: Back in 2017, she told Refinery29 about getting liposuction on her underarm.

"I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It's a big secret, but I don't care," she told the website. "It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it's back though, so now I've gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I've ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly." Tell the truth: Is it it really just me giggling at the phrase "I had an armpit sucked out"?



For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here