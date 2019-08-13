It is very hard to have a body on the internet without some stranger having an opinion on it, as Chrissy Teigen knows all too well. Specifically, she's had to fend off repeated and uninvited comments about the size of her butt, which must be thoroughly exhausting—though, being Chrissy Teigen, pretty much all of her responses have gone viral. In her latest Instagram post, she celebrated her body with the hashtag "#tinybootyclub": a definitive statement that she truly has no time for the unrequested opinions of the internet.

Let's take a few steps back: In July, a Twitter user posted a photo of John Legend appearing to frown while Chrissy stands in front of him in a swimsuit, captioned, "When it suddenly hits you that your lady doesn't have any ASS." Chrissy didn't hesitate to respond to the mocking tweet, saying, "It's been 13 years and he knew the first night we met :)."

The photo and caption continued to circulate, however, and by the following day, Chrissy had had just about enough. "everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped instagrams. I've had no ass forever — is this new news to some of you?" she wrote, adding in a second tweet, "fuckin lames wouldn't be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either. bored as all hell, never can win!" (Honestly, "never can win" should just be the internet's official slogan.)

Which brings us back to her latest Instagram photo. In the snap, she lies on her front in a purple swimsuit, bulldog at her feet, sun in the sky. Chrissy is gorgeous, the setting is gorgeous, everything is pretty much idyllic. Body-shamers: You'll have to try a lot harder than that to bring Chrissy Teigen down.



