In Newly Released Song, Miley Cyrus May Be Giving Us Hints Why She and Liam Hemsworth Split

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Runway
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
    • A few of the lyrics: "Move on, we're not 17 / I'm not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You're right, we're grown now." Yea.

        Miley Cyrus, who's got an eye for dramatic timing, just released a new single overnight that has some very, uh, pointed lyrics. She hasn't commented and may not, but fans can't help but notice that the lyrics are pretty revealing, and seem to reference her very recent, very dramatic, very devastating (to me) separation from husband Liam Hemsworth.

        The ones I'm most intrigued by are these:

        • "Once upon it was paradise, once upon a time I was paralyzed" (potentially referring to the relationship looking perfect on the outside, miserable on the inside?)
        • "I want my house in the hills / Don't want the whiskey and pills / I don’t give up easily / But I don't think I'm down" (rumors that Liam was partying too much? Also, they lost their house in the California wildfires.)
        • "Move on, we're not 17 / I'm not who I used to be / You say that everything changed / You're right, we're grown now" (They met when they were 17, which seems like a pretty big coincidence if it's not about Liam, and since then Miley has come out as a queer person and embraced her sexuality, as well as a thousand other changes they've each likely undergone since then.)
        • "So won't you slide away / Back to the ocean, I'll go back to the city lights" (Liam is Australian, so maybe across the ocean? City lights could mean any city, but maybe she's referring to their home in California?)

          Again, I'm speculating, but a lot of this seems too close to be a coincidence. I have to say it: I'm intrigued on the timing. Wouldn't she have had this written before last weekend, when she was spotted kissing Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlyn Carter (so, like, five days ago)? So, have they been having issues before this? The last time they were spotted together at a public event was June 6, although I admit, in retrospect, that they do look really somber here:

          Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Runway
          Presley AnnGetty Images

          There have been reports that their relationship isn't over for good, and that it's a long road to divorce. "Miley has not been talking to an attorney or thinking about divorce," according to a source. "She wanted the marriage to work and is still willing to give it time. But going through this in the public eye has made things a lot messier and a lot more difficult. She doesn't really know what to do or what will happen next."

          Here's an excerpt from the song, which is moody and actually pretty catchy, in my opinion:

          View this post on Instagram

          Slide Away - link in bio.

          A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

          So you can decide for yourself what she really means.

