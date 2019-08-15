Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Are Still Hanging Out Back in L.A.

Neither have commented about their relationship status, but Kaitlynn liked a comment praising her making Miley happy.

Rumors are flying about what caused the Miley-Liam split, including whether Liam's secret partying was to blame.

Guys, I need a nap after all this exhausting Liam-Miley-Kaitlynn drama, but that's not happening anytime soon. Because there's more to report: After an intimate trip to Lake Como where the two were spotting kissing, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are now back in the U.S.—and still hanging out together, apparently. You can see the pics here (it's the two of them, in a car, looking serious while Miley drives. They're both in casual outfits and looking straight ahead.). So, now we know they're still hanging out together beyond their very sexy getaway. Now I need to know...are they together together? According to People, Miley wasn't introducing Kaitlynn as her girlfriend while they were on vacay, merely her friend, but who knows at this point.

Kaitlynn also just liked a comment on Instagram that a fan wrote, according to Us Weekly. The comment reads: "Just wanted to let u know that u don’t deserve all this hate from people who claim to be Miley’s ‘fans’!...U and Miley have every right to do what ever u want! If u make Miley happy then I like u! Miley’s happiness and mental health is all that matters to me!”

Guys, I don't know how to feel. On the one hand, that commenter is fully right that it's none of our business about what makes Miley happy. On the other hand...I really loved Miley and Liam together. Not sorry. But the two girls do look really cute and happy together.

What does Liam think about all this? He already broke his silence earlier, saying, "I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward." But, according to a source talking to Page Six, he's "devastated" by the photos of the pair together. (insert weeping emoji riiiiight here)

