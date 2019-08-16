image
Katie Holmes Has Been Quietly Living Her Own Kind of Hot Girl Summer

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Lion King Festival At Disneyland Paris
Laurent ViteurGetty Images
    • She also has been traveling to see a play and spent some time in a used bookstore—a quietly intellectual kind of Hot Girl Summer that I love for her.

        Hot Girl Summer might make you think of Megan Thee Stallion, rocking a bikini by the pool, Miley Cyrus twerking, and just living your best summer ever. And all of that's glorious and valid and you should totally rock that two-piece, girl. But there's a different, quieter #HotGirlSummer that's less about baring your midriff and more about taking in all the fun goings-on around the Northeast and enjoying some quiet time with a good book. That's what Katie Holmes has been up to recently. Yes, that may be the only kind of summer sexiness I'm prepared for, but it looks like a glorious time that I'm hoping to replicate immediately.

        Right now she's spending time away from boyfriend Jamie Foxx, who's currently supporting his daughter on her new movie in California. Katie first posted herself cozying up to a good book—hilariously, The Guermantes Way is one volume in a really long Proust series and it's about involuntary memory, of all things. So she's got a much more aspirational summer reading list than I do (I'm currently reading Lois Duncan. Teen lit FTW!):

        And then she went to see the play Ghosts at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts, which is an Ibsen play that, again, looks very complex and is about morality. "Uma Thurman is so stunning as always. Beautiful performances by all," she captioned the photo.

        She's living her best life—and yes, I know that phrase is overused, but in this case it's TRUE dammit.

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
