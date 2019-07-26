Katie Holmes might not post #outfitoftheday Instagrams (instead, you'll find nature pics and random musings on her account) or flaunt her BFF status with designers like Zac Posen, but the actress is something of a style star. Spot her walking down the streets of New York City (or, at least, spot a paparazzi shot of her walking down the street), and you'll see she's always wearing something worthy of a second glance.

The actress gravitates towards a mix of neutrals and prints, blending in with the trendy New York fashion scene quite easily. One day she's wearing jeans and a white tee and the next, a bohemian dress with sandals. There is an effortless ease to her ensembles. And while she wears a range of brands regularly, there's one that dominates her everyday wardrobe: Ulla Johnson. The New York-based label is known for its boho prints and everyday resort-like pieces that are made for women on the go. Katie, who definitely fits this description, has worn almost every style from the brand, from jumpsuits to maxi dresses, for various occasions

"It's so lovely to see Katie in my designs," Ulla Johnson told MarieClaire.com. "She always looks so beautiful, effortless, and truly herself, which is how I want every woman to feel when they are wearing my collection."

Katie knows what she loves and sticks to it. Want proof that Ulla is her ultimate go-to? Check out the photo evidence below.



June 24, 2019

On a super hot day in the city, Katie chose to wear her Ulla Johnson denim overalls sans shirt. The one-piece had flared bottoms and an open back that looked perfectly on point for the season. Splash News

June 10, 2019

Katie embodied the bohemian spirit of the brand when she stepped out in this acid-wash denim miniskirt and a printed sienna peasant blouse. Slouchy boots and oversize hoop earrings gave the outfit NYC West Village vibes. Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News

April 2, 2019



The star attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas in a head-to-toe Ulla Johnson look. Katie opted to wear a bright pink bra underneath her sheer shirt for an unexpected style statement. Gabe Ginsberg Getty Images

March 31, 2019

For further confirmation that Katie loves Ulla Johnson, she tagged the brand on Instagram while wearing this striped dress.

April 26, 2018

Aside from rocking the brand on the streets, Katie also wears it on red carpets. The actress slipped into a floral maxi dress from Ulla Johnson while attending the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. Nicholas Hunt Getty Images

December 29, 2017

Throw it back to 2017 when Katie (in Ulla Johnson, of course) attended the opening of a restaurant in Las Vegas. David Becker Getty Images

Channel Katie's effortless aesthetic with these Ulla Johnson pieces:

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

