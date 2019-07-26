Katie Holmes might not post #outfitoftheday Instagrams (instead, you'll find nature pics and random musings on her account) or flaunt her BFF status with designers like Zac Posen, but the actress is something of a style star. Spot her walking down the streets of New York City (or, at least, spot a paparazzi shot of her walking down the street), and you'll see she's always wearing something worthy of a second glance.
The actress gravitates towards a mix of neutrals and prints, blending in with the trendy New York fashion scene quite easily. One day she's wearing jeans and a white tee and the next, a bohemian dress with sandals. There is an effortless ease to her ensembles. And while she wears a range of brands regularly, there's one that dominates her everyday wardrobe: Ulla Johnson. The New York-based label is known for its boho prints and everyday resort-like pieces that are made for women on the go. Katie, who definitely fits this description, has worn almost every style from the brand, from jumpsuits to maxi dresses, for various occasions
"It's so lovely to see Katie in my designs," Ulla Johnson told MarieClaire.com. "She always looks so beautiful, effortless, and truly herself, which is how I want every woman to feel when they are wearing my collection."
Katie knows what she loves and sticks to it. Want proof that Ulla is her ultimate go-to? Check out the photo evidence below.
June 24, 2019
June 10, 2019
April 2, 2019
March 31, 2019
For further confirmation that Katie loves Ulla Johnson, she tagged the brand on Instagram while wearing this striped dress.
April 26, 2018
December 29, 2017
Channel Katie's effortless aesthetic with these Ulla Johnson pieces:
