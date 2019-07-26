image
Katie Holmes Loves to Wear Ulla Johnson and We Have Proof

The pieces are for ladies on the go.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News

Katie Holmes might not post #outfitoftheday Instagrams (instead, you'll find nature pics and random musings on her account) or flaunt her BFF status with designers like Zac Posen, but the actress is something of a style star. Spot her walking down the streets of New York City (or, at least, spot a paparazzi shot of her walking down the street), and you'll see she's always wearing something worthy of a second glance.

The actress gravitates towards a mix of neutrals and prints, blending in with the trendy New York fashion scene quite easily. One day she's wearing jeans and a white tee and the next, a bohemian dress with sandals. There is an effortless ease to her ensembles. And while she wears a range of brands regularly, there's one that dominates her everyday wardrobe: Ulla Johnson. The New York-based label is known for its boho prints and everyday resort-like pieces that are made for women on the go. Katie, who definitely fits this description, has worn almost every style from the brand, from jumpsuits to maxi dresses, for various occasions

"It's so lovely to see Katie in my designs," Ulla Johnson told MarieClaire.com. "She always looks so beautiful, effortless, and truly herself, which is how I want every woman to feel when they are wearing my collection."

Katie knows what she loves and sticks to it. Want proof that Ulla is her ultimate go-to? Check out the photo evidence below.

June 24, 2019

image
On a super hot day in the city, Katie chose to wear her Ulla Johnson denim overalls sans shirt. The one-piece had flared bottoms and an open back that looked perfectly on point for the season.
Splash News

June 10, 2019

image
Katie embodied the bohemian spirit of the brand when she stepped out in this acid-wash denim miniskirt and a printed sienna peasant blouse. Slouchy boots and oversize hoop earrings gave the outfit NYC West Village vibes.
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.comSplash News

April 2, 2019

2019 CinemaCon – “The State Of The Industry: Past, Present and Future” STXfilms Presentation
The star attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas in a head-to-toe Ulla Johnson look. Katie opted to wear a bright pink bra underneath her sheer shirt for an unexpected style statement.
Gabe GinsbergGetty Images

March 31, 2019

View this post on Instagram

@ullajohnson

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

For further confirmation that Katie loves Ulla Johnson, she tagged the brand on Instagram while wearing this striped dress.

April 26, 2018

BVLGARI World Premier Screening At 2018 Tribeca Film Festival
Aside from rocking the brand on the streets, Katie also wears it on red carpets. The actress slipped into a floral maxi dress from Ulla Johnson while attending the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.
Nicholas HuntGetty Images

December 29, 2017

Grand Opening Of Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer At The Venetian Las Vegas
Throw it back to 2017 when Katie (in Ulla Johnson, of course) attended the opening of a restaurant in Las Vegas.
David BeckerGetty Images

Channel Katie's effortless aesthetic with these Ulla Johnson pieces:

Daya Embellished Minidress
Ulla Johnson nordstrom.com
$895.00
SHOP IT
Ash Jumpsuit
Ulla Johnson shopbop.com
$247.50
SHOP IT
Arusi Tote Bag
Ulla Johnson shopbop.com
$395.00
SHOP IT
Dillon Jacket
Ulla Johnson shopbop.com
$975.00
SHOP IT
Umbra Ruffled Maxi Dress
Ulla Johnson net-a-porter.com
$460.00
SHOP IT
Lily Eyelet Cotton-Blend Top
Ulla Johnson modaoperandi.com
$445.00
SHOP IT
Verena Striped Cotton Maxi Dress
Ulla Johnson modaoperandi.com
$445.00
SHOP IT
Storm Tie Waist Tapered Acid Wash Jeans
Ulla Johnson nordstrom.com
$395.00
SHOP IT
Cicely Silk Blend High/Low Dress
Ulla Johnson nordstrom.com
$645.00
SHOP IT
Cruz Booties
Ulla Johnson shopbop.com
$525.00
SHOP IT
Landon Eyelet Trim Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Ulla Johnson nordstrom.com
$395.00
SHOP IT
Ulla Johnson Thais Mules
Ulla Johnson shopbop.com
$332.50
SHOP IT

