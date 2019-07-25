We're almost halfway through summer, so if you're planning to buy only one more pair of slides (I just snagged these from Zara) or floral dress the time is now. If you need ideas for the latter, let Katie Holmes inspire your next dress purchase. The star was spotted out and about earlier this week wearing a super cute (and heat-friendly) red midi dress with white and blue florals. The dress featured a square neckline—the most popular detail for this season—with cap sleeves and a billowy silhouette to let the air flow through.

The vibrant flower print looked great on Katie's bronzed skin and she finished the outfit off with brown lace-up sandals and a hobo satchel. Dubbed "The Nora," Katie's dress is a new style from Ulla Johnson's pre-fall 2019 collection. Katie has been wearing the brand non-stop this summer, from denim overalls to peasant blouses, and it seems like she owns everything from Ulla. This dress might be my favorite piece on her so far as it perfectly encapsulates those summer vibes.



Splash News

Slip Katie's exact dress into your own closet:

Nora Floral Patchwork Midi Dress Ulla Johnson mytheresa.com $495.00 SHOP IT

