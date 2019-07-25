image
Today's Top Stories
1
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
2
Where to Have Your Bachelorette Party
image
3
The Best Item I've Ever Found at a Sample Sale
image
4
'Mrs. Everything' Is #ReadWithMC's August Pick
image
5
72 Refreshing Cocktails to Drink All Summer Long

Katie Holmes' Ulla Johnson Floral Dress Embodies All the Summer Vibes

image
By Marina Liao
image
Splash News

We're almost halfway through summer, so if you're planning to buy only one more pair of slides (I just snagged these from Zara) or floral dress the time is now. If you need ideas for the latter, let Katie Holmes inspire your next dress purchase. The star was spotted out and about earlier this week wearing a super cute (and heat-friendly) red midi dress with white and blue florals. The dress featured a square neckline—the most popular detail for this season—with cap sleeves and a billowy silhouette to let the air flow through.

The vibrant flower print looked great on Katie's bronzed skin and she finished the outfit off with brown lace-up sandals and a hobo satchel. Dubbed "The Nora," Katie's dress is a new style from Ulla Johnson's pre-fall 2019 collection. Katie has been wearing the brand non-stop this summer, from denim overalls to peasant blouses, and it seems like she owns everything from Ulla. This dress might be my favorite piece on her so far as it perfectly encapsulates those summer vibes.

image
Splash News

Slip Katie's exact dress into your own closet:

Nora Floral Patchwork Midi Dress
Ulla Johnson mytheresa.com
$495.00
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes Flash A Big Smile While Out Shopping, Wearing A Denim Overall In New York City
Katie Holmes Wore the Sexiest Pair of Overalls
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - September 7, 2017
Katie Holmes' Adidas Sneakers Are a Classic
*EXCLUSIVE* Katie Holmes takes her daughter Suri for a treat in the neighborhood
Give Me Katie Holmes' Chloé​ Ballet Flats, Please
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image
Trade In Your Sandals for These "Dad Sneakers"
image The Best Item I've Ever Found at a Sample Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
The 27 Best Pairs of Sunglasses to Shop Right Now
image Sarah Flint Is Having a Major Sale
image Everyone Is Buying This Fleece at Nordstrom's Sale
image ISKO Is Developing New Sustainable Denim
image
14 Dresses Perfect for Baby Showers
image Buy Kate Middleton's $80 Wimbledon Shoes
image Shop ﻿﻿Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Right Now
image How to Turn Your Sarong into a Chic Beach Outfit