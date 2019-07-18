Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just announced the name of their new foundation: "Sussex Royal."

The new foundation also includes their PR guru Sara Latham and former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell.

Meghan has had dreams about a charity for many years, so it's exciting to see her put these plans into action.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be happily nesting with son Archie, but their royal work is continuing busily. We just got more details on their new foundation, which will be called "Sussex Royal" for short. This is so on brand, because Sussex Royal is also their Instagram handle. The long title of the foundation (which I doubt anyone will use, because it's a bit of a mouthful) is "Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." See? It's a lot.

Meghan Markle has said she only wants a three-month maternity leave, and Archie was born in May, which would mean a return to work in early to mid-August. So, this could be a sign that she's starting to think actively about work again (no pressure, but yay Meghan!).

The four directors will be Meghan and Prince Harry (obv), Sara Latham, who is also their dedicated head of communications and used to work with the Clintons, and Natalie Campbell, who used to work at the Royal Foundation and will be a new director. This is very likely NBD, as staffers had to in turn split as the Royal Foundation split—it's not like the Sussexes are "stealing" anyone from Kate Middleton or Prince William.

In fact, as far as the official statement from the Royal Foundation goes, this is actually a good thing. Kensington Palace shared at the time that the split was "designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households."

This new information was first spotted exclusively by royal correspondent Emily Andrews:

Exclusive: #Harry & #Meghan's new foundation will be called "Sussex Royal" (full title "Sussex Royal The Foundation of the D&D of Sussex). Its 4 directors are the Sussexes, PR guru Sara Latham & former Royal Foundation staffer Natalie Campbell, who will be the new director.

And it bodes lots more charity work for the pair (along with more outfits). Obviously, both of those things make me so happy.

