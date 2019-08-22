The Sussex Royal account just posted a video of Meghan Markle working with Smart Works on a capsule collection.

Screenshots show us a tote bag (or two!), a black dress, dress shirt and pants, and even potentially a black blazer.

Yesterday, Meghan Markle paid a secret visit to Smart Works, one of the charities she's patron of. The Sussex Royals account subsequently shared an adorable video that details Meghan's work on the capsule collection she's doing to benefit the charity—Meghan is clearly delighted (as are the participants, who look like they might faint at the sight of a real princess who comes bounding up to hug them). Even better, thanks to some eagle-eyed fans who managed to get some screenshots, we may know some of the items in the collection before anything is officially revealed. Speculation started months ago about what the collection could look like, but now we have firmer details.

There looks to be at least one tote (maybe two), that's very reminiscent of Meghan's much-loved Everlane day tote. One of the models is in a pretty black dress with 3/4 sleeves, and one of the photos from the collection shows a (potentially) collared shirt and black pants. Meghan's Mirror also spotted a black blazer in there, too. It looks like the absolutely perfect combination of outfits to get someone started with posh workwear—which of course is the point, as Smart Works is designed to support women into employment. Meghan said in the September British Vogue she guest-edited that she worked with "Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw and my friends, the designer Mischa Nonoo" on the collection.

Even better, it sounds like the shoppable collection will have a positive impact. "Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together."

As for her own outfit, Meghan was likely wearing some of her favorite rings, the Pippa Small "Durga" and maybe the "Herkimer." She also had on a casual, roomy blue and white linen shirt that, according to Meghan's Mirror, was the Frank and Eileen "Eileen" shirt, similar styles here and here (a cheaper version is available by With Nothing Underneath in select sizes, found by HELLO!).

Here's the sneak peek video from the Sussex Royal Instagram:

And here are some screenshots of the collection from that video.

We'd be willing to bet that a 3/4 sleeve black dress will also make an appearance in the collection... 😉 Meghan was spotted in the video helping to style this look. It looks fabulous on the model, and we love the rolled sleeve detail. pic.twitter.com/Hlu7TU81sO — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) August 21, 2019

And we're also guessing we'll see a black blazer, white dress shirt and black trousers based on this sublime capture of a still from the shoot. It really looks like it will be a great workwear capsule collection! (Thx @ufonomore for the screengrabs!) pic.twitter.com/cELWMXpLcd — Meghans Mirror (@MeghansMirror) August 21, 2019

I love this ALMOST as much as Meghan.

