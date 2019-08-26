Earlier this month, Hollywood hot couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced that they were dissolving their marriage just a few months shy of their one-year anniversary; the duo, who have been on-again, off-again since first meeting, got married in late December 2018. Just days after the news broke, Miley found herself the subjects of tabloids everywhere when she was spotted getting cozy with newly-single Kaitlynn Carter (ex-wife of The Hills' Brody Jenner) during a private girls' trip in Italy.

As if we didn't already have enough questions about what led to Miley and Liam calling it quits after being together for almost a decade, the singer-songwriter dropped a timely single that piqued our curiosity even further. In the song, titled "Slide Away," Miley describes a loving relationship coming to an end.

Though she doesn't exactly go into specifics, the lyrics of the song do seem to underscore some of the rumors surrounding her relationship with Liam. "Move on, we're not seventeen/I'm not who I used to be" Miley sings in her signature rasp, a hint that the couple, who met when they were just teenagers on the set of The Last Song, likely grew apart over the years.

"Slide Away" also pretty much confirms the whispers that Miley and Liam's relationship wasn't the picture-perfect image that it appeared to be—a source close to the couple told People that Liam struggled with hardcore partying, which created serious conflict in his relationship ("I want my house in the hills/Don't want the whiskey and pills").

In a candid Instagram post, Miley finally broke her silence. "I love Liam and always will. But at this point, I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous decision behind," the singer shared days ago. "I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time."

Miley is scheduled to perform "Slide Away" onstage at MTV's 2019 Video Music Awards tonight. It's Miley's first public appearance since announcing her divorce weeks ago, but from the looks of it, she's going to be just fine. Love and light, Miley. Love and light.

