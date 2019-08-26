image
Today's Top Stories
1
Emma Stone Is Cruella de Vil
image
2
How Stitch Fix Revolutionized Shopping for Me
image
3
All the Times Meghan Markle Channeled Princess Di
Alternative Views - Life Ball 2019
4
Katie Holmes Is Living Her Best Fashion Life
image
5
Make Sure to Request These Songs at Your Wedding

Will Kaitlynn Carter Attend the VMAs with Miley Cyrus?

Miley wasn't even originally supposed to attend—let alone perform.

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
ARMEND NIMANIGetty Images

Originally, Miley Cyrus made it clear she wouldn't be attending—or even watching—the 2019 VMAs before her breakup with Liam Hemsworth went public a couple weeks ago. Now that's changed.

Cyrus was snubbed from the award show this year, receiving zero nominations. (She released her EP She Is Coming in May and "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" single with Mark Ronson back in November.) Last month, an Instagram fan account posted a caption alluding to the snub and captioned it, "Guess I’m not watching the VMAS this year unless Miley performs." Cyrus commented on the post the next day, "No fuckin way."

However, hours before the show, MTV announced that Miley would be performing her new song, "Slide Away," which fans are convinced is about Liam. "Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we're lost / So it's time to let it go."

Inevitably, fans are now wondering whether or not Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter will be in attendance to support Miley. If you remember correctly, Miley and Kaitlynn were spotted kissing hours before news broke about Miley and Liam's split. Though neither person has confirmed whether or not they're in a relationship, it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise if Kaitlynn showed up. It would, however, be a major hint at their relationship status—Kaitlynn lives on the West Coast and the VMAs are in New Jersey this year. (That's a five hour flight for a three-hour award show, and a lot of time/energy.)

If you remember correctly, Miley gave her infamous VMAs performance with Robin Thicke in 2013. Some great memories here:

2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Kevin MazurGetty Images

This year, Miley will be performing alongside Taylor Swift, Missy Elliott, Ava Max, A$ap Ferg, Bad Bunny, Big Sean, Camila Cabello, CNCO, H.E.R., J Balvin, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Ozuna, Rosalía, and Shawn Mendes.

You can keep up with everything happening throughout the night—including whether or not Kaitlynn shows up with Miley—here.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Hang Out in L.A.
image
Liam Hemsworth Files for Divorce From Miley Cyrus
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Video Music Awards 2019
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 26, 2019 Gigi and Bella Matched at the MTV VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Cutest Couples at the 2019 MTV VMAs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Every Sheer Outfit at the 2019 VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Lizzo Is the Only Person Who Matters at the VMAs
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Fire Beauty Looks of the 2019 VMAs
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARDS-MTV-VMA
The Best Looks From the 2019 VMAs Red Carpet
Presentation Party - Madcool Festival 2019 Flamenco Star Rosalía Is Performing at the VMAs
Saint Laurent Mens Spring Summer 20 Show - Runway Is Miley Cyrus's "Slide Away" About Her Ex?
FASHION-US-SAINT LAURENT-ARRIVALS Miley Cyrus Hints at Liam Split in New Song
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate VMAs Win With 4am McDonalds Run In New York City
See Every Sexy Look from the VMAs After Party