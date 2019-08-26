Originally, Miley Cyrus made it clear she wouldn't be attending—or even watching—the 2019 VMAs before her breakup with Liam Hemsworth went public a couple weeks ago. Now that's changed.

Cyrus was snubbed from the award show this year, receiving zero nominations. (She released her EP She Is Coming in May and "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" single with Mark Ronson back in November.) Last month, an Instagram fan account posted a caption alluding to the snub and captioned it, "Guess I’m not watching the VMAS this year unless Miley performs." Cyrus commented on the post the next day, "No fuckin way."

However, hours before the show, MTV announced that Miley would be performing her new song, "Slide Away," which fans are convinced is about Liam. "Once upon a time, it was made for us / Woke up one day, it had turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we're lost / So it's time to let it go."

Inevitably, fans are now wondering whether or not Brody Jenner's ex Kaitlynn Carter will be in attendance to support Miley. If you remember correctly, Miley and Kaitlynn were spotted kissing hours before news broke about Miley and Liam's split. Though neither person has confirmed whether or not they're in a relationship, it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise if Kaitlynn showed up. It would, however, be a major hint at their relationship status—Kaitlynn lives on the West Coast and the VMAs are in New Jersey this year. (That's a five hour flight for a three-hour award show, and a lot of time/energy.)

If you remember correctly, Miley gave her infamous VMAs performance with Robin Thicke in 2013. Some great memories here:



This year, Miley will be performing alongside Taylor Swift, Missy Elliott, Ava Max, A$ap Ferg, Bad Bunny, Big Sean, Camila Cabello, CNCO, H.E.R., J Balvin, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Ozuna, Rosalía, and Shawn Mendes.

You can keep up with everything happening throughout the night—including whether or not Kaitlynn shows up with Miley—here.

