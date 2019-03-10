After two years of dating, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez are officially engaged. The news comes after months of speculation that the couple was already engaged.

Lopez announced the engagement on Instagram Saturday with a picture of her engagement ring from Rodriguez. The photo, set against the backdrop of a romantic sunset, was captioned simply with a series of red hear emojis.

In honor of J.Lo and A-Rod's engagement and the massive rock he proposed with, we look back at Lopez's engagement rings from past marriages and relationships.

After two years of dating, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially engaged. The singer confirmed that the former New York Yankee had put a ring on it with an internet-breaking ring shot on Instagram Saturday. Lopez captioned the picture of her giant square-cut engagement ring (set against the beautiful backdrop of a romantic sunset) with nothing but a series of red heart emojis, which was fine since the stunning rock speaks for itself.

In honor of the joyous news of J.Lo and A-Rod's highly-anticipated engagement and of the massive rock with which Rodriguez proposed, we're looking back at Lopez's other engagement rings to see how they stack up.

The Alex Rodriguez Engagement Ring:

Let's start with a little run down on J.Lo's latest piece of engagement bling. The ridiculously-large rock has an estimated value of anywhere from $1-5 million.

"I would imagine Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring to have a retail value approaching a million dollars," Andrew Brown, president of WP Diamonds, told E! News. "It looks to be an emerald cut around 10 carats, likely an extremely good stone—VS in color and clarity."

According to Ira Weissman, founder of The Diamond Pro, the ring is probably worth much more, however.

"This approximately 20 carat emerald cut diamond is exquisitely cut and of superb quality," Weissman said. "When you have an extremely rare and timelessly breathtaking stone such as this one, the goal of the ring should be to show off the rock naturally with as little embellishment as possible—the perfect compliment to the ageless enduring beauty of J.Lo. The ring is worth approximately $5 million dollars."

The Ojani Noa Engagement Ring:

Getty Images

Lopez's first marriage was in 1997 to Onjani Noa. The couple were married until 1998 and the engagement ring he bought J. Lo is thought to have cost six figures at the time.

Getty Images

The Cris Judd Engagement Ring:

Getty Images

Lopez was married to backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 until 2003 and Judd reportedly proposed with an emerald cut rock valued in the six-figures.

Getty Images

The Ben Affleck Engagement Ring:

Getty Images

During the Bennifer Era, in 2002, Lopez got engaged to her Gigli costar, Ben Affleck. Affleck proposed with an iconic pink, 6.1 carat, Harry Winston ring worth an estimated $2.5 million. The couple put their wedding plans on hiatus in 2003 and never ended up walking down the aisle.

Getty Images

The Marc Anthony Engagement Ring:

Getty Images

From 2004 until 2014, Lopez was married to fellow musician Marc Anthony, who proposed with an 8.5 blue diamond Harry Winston engagement ring worth an estimated $4 million.

Getty Images

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE