Demi Lovato Shut Down Rumors of a Feud With Taylor Swift by Praising Her New Album

"Life's too short for women not to support other women," Demi wrote.

image
By Emily Dixon
2014 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage & Audience
Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415Getty Images

A frustrating reality of celebrity: Pretty much everything you say or do might be interpreted as an attack on someone else, even when it could not be less related to them. That's certainly Demi Lovato's experience, as Swifties attacked after she skipped the VMAs, interpreting her absence as a slight towards Taylor Swift (actually, she was filming Will & Grace.) On Monday, Demi squashed rumors of a feud with Taylor completely flat by praising her new album on Instagram. Swifties! Stand down!

On her Instagram story, Demi revealed she was listening to Lover album track 'Cruel Summer,' which she called "a jam," as Cosmopolitan reports. And just to make it absolutely clear there's no feud, she continued, "Life's too short for women not to support other women.. especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift."

Taylor was quick to respond, sharing Demi's post on her own Instagram story and writing, "This is so awesome & put the biggest smile on my face." She added, "Thank you @ddlovato," alongside a cartoon of two cats hugging (of course).

Rumors of a rift between the two began when Demi didn't attend the VMAs, later posting on her Instagram story, "I skipped the VMA's for a REASON." Twitter, naturally, jumped to an immediate (and incorrect) conclusion: that Demi, managed by Scooter Braun, missed the awards because Taylor Swift, who's spoken strongly against Scooter Braun, was receiving the Icon Award.

That turned out not to be even slightly true. Demi was actually filming her recurring role in the upcoming Will & Grace revival, which is a pretty solid prior commitment in my opinion. So that's that: no feud, just two women supporting each other. I love it!

