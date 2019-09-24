I'll be honest: When I envision a celebrity wedding registry, no matter how chill said celebrity is, I imagine it to comprise solid gold cutlery and monogrammed towels hand stitched by 800 nuns who personally sanctified each thread (the cheapest item, a serving spoon, costs $500.) I did not anticipate stumbling across Jennifer Lawrence's wedding registry on Amazon, featuring regular people things like a cutting board and a set of string lights. Yes, there's a solid marble rolling pin on there, but it only costs $16!

For a bit of context, Lawrence's wedding registry with fiancé/possible husband Cooke Maroney (more on that later) didn't just leak courtesy of a particularly gifted internet sleuth. Instead, she partnered with Amazon to share her choices. "Planning a wedding is so exciting, but it can be overwhelming," Lawrence said in an introduction to the list. "For anyone else needing a little inspiration, I thought it would be fun to collaborate with Amazon to share a few of my favorite registry wish-list items. It's so easy, and you can find everything you need all in one place."

Cooke Maroney Stefanie Keenan Getty Images

Lawrence's list is divided into seven sections. There's "Hosting & Happy Hours," featuring a copper fondue set, a marble cheese slicer, and a wine carafe, among others; "Outdoor Entertaining" includes the aforementioned string lights, a pizza stone, and a copper fire pit. "Travel" includes an adapter plug, AirPods, and a GoPro camera, while there's a Le Crueset Dutch oven, that marble rolling pin, and a chef's knife in "In the Kitchen."

Lawrence's "Health & Wellness" picks include a "biodegradable and recyclable" cork yoga mat and a tea kettle, while "Set the Table" includes some handblown glasses and a wooden salad bowl. In the last section, "Smart Home," there's a WiFi extender and a $450 robot mop (it squirts water!) Fascinating!

Back to Cooke Maroney: While the couple haven't thrown their reception yet (as far as we know!), they might actually already be married. Last week, they were spotted at New York's marriage bureau, while an eyewitness tweeted that they'd legally tied the knot. Well, married or not, let's hope Lawrence, Maroney, and their brand new robot mop are deliriously happy together.

