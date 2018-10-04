image
Today's Top Stories
1
I've Worn the Same White Keds for 10 Years
image
2
The Scary Anti-Trans Measure on MA's Ballot
image
3
Organize Your Life with These New 2019 Planners
image
4
My Immigrant Parents Hated My Startup
image
5
This Is the Best Blush for Your Exact Skin Tone

Jennifer Lawrence Stars in Dior's Cruise 2019 Campaign

I'm getting 'Westworld' vibes.

image
image
Courtesy

Jennifer Lawrence is back to working with Dior, this time starring in their cruise 2019 collection. (Lawrence has been the face of Dior since 2012 and has partnered with the fashion house on multiple fashion and beauty campaigns.) The actress posed for Dutch photographer Viviane Sassen in a desert setting with horses while wearing petticoats, button-downs, and ties that all contained Maria Grazia Chiuri's feminine signature twist.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In fact, the creative director of Dior drew her inspiration for her cruise collection from the escaramuzas (a name given to a group of women who ride horses and make them dance in choreographed style to Mexican music). The sport requires power, discipline, and strength, which makes sense why Lawrence was chosen as a face for the ad campaign (have you seen her in The Hunger Games?) In Dior's 30-second video, the actress tries her best to evoke those powerful feelings while the video itself also gives off Westworld-esque vibes.

If you're completely taken with the equestrian theme, you'll want to take a look at the cruise collection below. I picked out two must-have pieces, which are available now. But first, take a look at Lawrence's video for Dior and her gorgeous campaign images.

image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy
image
Courtesy
Courtesy
Dior Saddle Bag dior.com $2,019.00
SHOP IT
Courtesy
Dior Tote Bag dior.com $2,019.00
SHOP IT
Related Stories
Blake Lively out and about, Paris, France - 20 Sep 2018
Blake Lively's Carrying the It Bag for Fall
image
See All Photos from Dior's Fall '18 Couture Show

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image What We Know About Princess Eugenie's Bridal Dress
image I've Worn the Same White Keds for 10 Years
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex Meghan Markle Wears Leather Skirt For Sussex Visit
image 13 Things to Know About Chanel's Spring '19 Show
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend 'Your Commonwealth' Youth Challenge Reception This Is Meghan Markle's Next Wedding Guest Look
image You Can Buy Kate Middleton's Jacket on Amazon
image Kate Middleton Back-From-Maternity Looks Compared
image Kylie Jenner's Casual Head-To-Toe Red PVC
image 12 Cute Winter Dresses That Will Warm You Right Up
image The Best Moments From Paris Fashion Week