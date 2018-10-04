Jennifer Lawrence is back to working with Dior, this time starring in their cruise 2019 collection. (Lawrence has been the face of Dior since 2012 and has partnered with the fashion house on multiple fashion and beauty campaigns.) The actress posed for Dutch photographer Viviane Sassen in a desert setting with horses while wearing petticoats, button-downs, and ties that all contained Maria Grazia Chiuri's feminine signature twist.

In fact, the creative director of Dior drew her inspiration for her cruise collection from the escaramuzas (a name given to a group of women who ride horses and make them dance in choreographed style to Mexican music). The sport requires power, discipline, and strength, which makes sense why Lawrence was chosen as a face for the ad campaign (have you seen her in The Hunger Games?) In Dior's 30-second video, the actress tries her best to evoke those powerful feelings while the video itself also gives off Westworld-esque vibes.

If you're completely taken with the equestrian theme, you'll want to take a look at the cruise collection below. I picked out two must-have pieces, which are available now. But first, take a look at Lawrence's video for Dior and her gorgeous campaign images.



