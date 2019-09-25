I didn't know how badly I wanted needed to see baby Archie until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought him to meet Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka during their South African tour. The Archbishop was a key leader in the anti-apartheid movement, battling inequality and injustice throughout his life. It's only fitting that Archie would meet him at four months old.

Archie casually sat on Meghan's lap during the meeting, and he may or may not be the calmest baby on the planet. In a video, Meghan refers to him as an "old soul."

More here from their meeting. Meghan said of Archie, “He’s an old soul”. Harry said of the cameras: “I think he is used to it already.” #sussexroyaltour #RoyalTourSouthAfrica #ArchieHarrison pic.twitter.com/l9K4YN7ecR — Emily Nash (@emynash) September 25, 2019

Now please enjoy these insanely adorable photos of Meg and Harry's cute little family:

Can we also talk about how much Archie looks like Prince Harry as a baby? The picture of Harry, below, was taken in May 1985 when he was eight months old.

Getty Images

I'm not crying, you're crying.

