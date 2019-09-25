TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE
Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan and Harry Bring Archie to Meet Desmond Tutu
image
2
Nail Trends Straight From the Catwalk
image
3
Nancy Pelosi Announces Trump Impeachment Inquiry
image
4
Read 'The Fountains of Silence' With Us in October
image
5
15 Minutes With Elizabeth Warren

Archie Looks Exactly Like Prince Harry in New South African Tour Photos

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

I didn't know how badly I wanted needed to see baby Archie until Prince Harry and Meghan Markle brought him to meet Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka during their South African tour. The Archbishop was a key leader in the anti-apartheid movement, battling inequality and injustice throughout his life. It's only fitting that Archie would meet him at four months old.

Archie casually sat on Meghan's lap during the meeting, and he may or may not be the calmest baby on the planet. In a video, Meghan refers to him as an "old soul."

Now please enjoy these insanely adorable photos of Meg and Harry's cute little family:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
PoolGetty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
PoolGetty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
PoolGetty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
PoolGetty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
PoolGetty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
PoolGetty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
PoolGetty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
PoolGetty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
PoolGetty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
PoolGetty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
PoolGetty Images
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images

Can we also talk about how much Archie looks like Prince Harry as a baby? The picture of Harry, below, was taken in May 1985 when he was eight months old.

image
Getty Images

I'm not crying, you're crying.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Meghan Markle Loves This Blue Shirtdress
image
Meghan and Harry Praised Each Other's Parenting
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa What Meghan Wore for First Solo Event on Tour
image Meghan Markle Loves This Blue Shirtdress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Duke and Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa Meghan Markle Wears "Justice" Bracelet
The Duchess Of Sussex Launches Smart Works Capsule Collection Meghan Markle Had an Honor at Misha Nonoo Wedding
The Duke Of Sussex Attends Commonwealth Youth Roundtable Harry on the Royal Event That Left Him "Shaking"
Queen Elizabeth II attends church Prince William Made a Surprise Visit to Balmoral
image Kate Middleton Was "Mesmerizing" on 'Downton' Set
BRITAIN-ROYALS-FOUNDATION The Fab Four on Their "Disagreements"
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Star Hub Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Jet Out of Rome
The Duke Of York, The UK's Special Representative For International Trade and Investment Visits Crossrail Prince Andrew's Accuser Speaks Out