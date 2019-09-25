TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-ARCHIE
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Praised Each Other's Parenting in a Sweet Moment

They called each other the "best mum" and the "best dad."

image
By Emily Dixon
image
PoolGetty Images

Wow, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex really are bringing us cuteness on their royal tour in South Africa, aren't they? The latest example: While meeting with mental health support organization Waves for Change at Monwabisi beach, Cape Town, both Meghan and Harry praised each other's parenting, calling each other the "best mum" and "best dad." You two! You are killing me!

As Hello! reports, Meghan and Harry took part in a group mindfulness session with Waves for Change, an organization which offers surf therapy to young people. Ash Heese, the organization's training and partnerships manager, told the magazine, "They were keen to engage with the coaches on their level, no sense of talking down or being patronising towards them. They seemed genuinely interested in our coaches and our coaches are the heart of our programme."

The royal couple were asked to meditate on one of their strengths, according to Heese, and one coach asked Meghan if her skill was dancing. "She laughed and said no, she doesn’t think so, but parenting is a new strength that her and Harry are learning and developing," Heese said.

Meghan then called Harry "the best dad" to baby Archie, to which Harry smiled and called her "the best mum." Help me, for this is all too sweet to handle.

Meghan opened up more about parenting to Archie to Nazli Edross-Fakier, whose sister Shaamila Samoodien hosted the royals in her home in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town on Tuesday. The Duchess "said Archie is the most calm, beautiful, easy baby,” Edross-Fakier, told CNN, adding that Meghan had also revealed, “He travels well—he slept most of the time on her chest. And then Daddy said 'He’s come alive, he’s shouting and screaming and carrying on.'"

You might want to check the @sussexroyal Instagram stories, by the way, because Archie made his first appearance on the tour to meet none other than Archbishop Desmond Tutu. "Arch meets Archie!" a post on the couple's Instagram account read. "This morning The Duke and Duchess were honoured to introduce their son Archie, to Archbishop, Desmond Tutu and his daughter, Thandeka."

"The Archbishop, a globally respected figure in anti-apartheid movement, is one of the world’s great champions of equality, and has spent his life tirelessly battling injustice," the caption read, alongside a photo of Archie reaching to touch Tutu's hand. As first ever royal engagements go? Meeting Nobel Peace Prize winner Tutu is pretty darn impressive.

