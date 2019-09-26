image
Miley Cyrus Apparently Feels Like She "Got in Over Her Head" With Kaitlynn Carter

image
By Katherine J Igoe
World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
    • Apparently, Cyrus feels like she got in over her head, and now she's pressing the reset button by hanging out with her family and doing the single thing for a while.

        A source told E! News that Miley is "hitting the reset button" after the whirlwind couple of months she's had—you know, breaking up with her husband, publicly, moving on with BFF turned-romantic interest Kaitlynn Carter, only to then break up with her and embrace her singlehood? Apparently it wasn't just a ton of info for us to take in—the singer, actor, and songwriter felt like a lot happened in her life, too.

        According to another source, "Miley did not want to rush into anything. She and Kaitlynn have been close friends for a long time and things got romantic. Miley was ready to call it off because she wasn't ready for a relationship...She needs to be by herself."

        And yet another source said, "Miley feels like she got in over her head by moving on so quickly with Kaitlynn Carter after her split from Liam."

        There are differing reports about the relationship with Carter now—apparently Carter moved out of Cyrus' home, which must have been crazy awkward. One source says they're still friends, another says, "Kaitlynn is still surprised and upset about how abruptly things ended...There is not a lot of contact between Miley and Kaitlynn."

        As for her estranged husband Liam Hemsworth, Miley is "not looking to be in touch." Yikes.

        Meanwhile, Cyrus is shaking it off by continuing to share photos of herself and her singlehood (not to mention her dog) at the Grand Canyon:

        View this post on Instagram

        Beanie takes Powell 🛶⛰🏞

        A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

        So she's doing just fine, apparently.

