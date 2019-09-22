image
Miley Cyrus Parties in Vegas with Tish and Brandi Cyrus (and Her Dog) Following Split with Kaitlynn Carter

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 – Show
Kevin MazurGetty Images
  • This weekend, news broke that Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter have ended their romantic relationship after about two months of dating, but that the two remain friends.
    • On Saturday night, Miley performed at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas.
      • The singer also posted several pictures to her Instagram Story highlighting the fun she was having with her mom, Tish Cyrus, and her older sister, Brandi Cyrus in Sin City.

        Miley Cyrus is spending quality time with her family following news of her split from Kaitlynn Carter.

        The singer spent Saturday night at the iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas, taking the stage in a bondage-inspired ensemble to perform an array of hits spanning her entire career. The set list included "Slide Away," "Nothing Breaks Like the Heart," "We Can’t Stop," "Wrecking Ball," "Mother's Daughter," and her new Charlie’s Angels' theme song, "Don’t Call Me Angel," as well as covers of Pink Floyd’s "Comfortably Numb" and Led Zeppelin’s "Black Dog."

        Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, her sister, Brandi Cyrus, and her brother, Trace Cyrus, were all by her side for the big night, hanging out with her before and after her set and cheering her on from the audience during her performance.

        Miley shared some clips from the show on her Instagram grid.

        Miley explained the meaning behind covering "Comfortably Numb" in the caption of her post about the performance.

        "First time covering Pink Floyd’s 'Comfortably Numb' in Vegas last night! 🖤 My band is so f*cking sick and makes it all happen! Getting to perform these songs that are the reason I started making music in the first place feels so RIGHT, FULL CIRCLE as my dad would say. I said it last night 'I play some songs for you ( the crowd) and some for me' but I think it’s important for my audience who maybe didn’t grow up listening to music with their parents, grandparents, older brothers / sisters to get exposed to some of these classics! No one should miss out on songs like these, the youth NEEDS to know what was before to understand how music got to where it is today! I hope after hearing them at one of my shows you go and check the original because they are masterpieces .... I just do my best!"
        View this post on Instagram

        A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

        A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

        And finally, she shared a clip of herself in the audience at the festival, fan girling out herself to Dep Leppard:

        Brandi and Tish were there for the whole night, as documented in a series of pics on Miley's Instagram Story:

        image
        Instagram
        image
        Instagram
        image
        Instagram
        image
        Instagram

        Brandi also captured some special moments on her own story, including Bachelor Nation alums Ben Higgins and Derek Peth, who were both in the audience, rocking out to Miley's set.

        image
        Instagram
        image
        Instagram

