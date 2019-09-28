On Saturday, Prince Harry continued his visit to Angola during his official royal tour of Africa.

The royal met with President João Lourenço to thank him for his warm welcome.

Harry's time in Angola has been particularly important to him, according to a post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, because it's given him the chance to see the impact his late mother, Princess Diana, made with her work to rid the world of land mines.

Sussex Royal wrote:



Continuing his visit in Angola, The Duke of Sussex met President João Lourenço this morning to thank him for the incredibly warm welcome in his country.



The trip to Angola has been very important to The Duke, allowing him to see the impact his mother has had, and also highlight issues that are so important to him, especially continuing her work to rid the world of land mines.

On Friday, the Sussex Royal Instagram account shared photos of Harry visiting de-mining site, following in Diana's footsteps.

"If an international ban on mines can be secured it means, looking far ahead, that the world may be a safer place for this generation's grandchildren," Diana said in 1997.

Harry is continuing Diana's legacy in the best way.

