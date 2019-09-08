Alisha Goldstein And Jane Smith Agency Presents La Detresse SS20 'Acid Drop' By Alana Hadid And Emily Perlstein In Partnership With Casamigos At The Fleur Room
Today's Top Stories
1
What Celebs Are Wearing to the NYFW After-Parties
image
2
The MC Beauty Guide: Los Angeles
image
3
Button-Up Shirts: Everything You Need to Know
image
4
Treat Yourself to a Chick Flick Tonight
image
5
The Couple Improving Their Living Standards Abroad

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Bright Blonde Bob at the 'Hustlers' Premiere at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
2019 Toronto International Film Festival - "Hustlers" Premiere - Red Carpet
George PimentelGetty Images
  • On Saturday night, the cast of Hustlers stepped out to support the film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
    • Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet in a stunning yellow gown and sporting a bright blonde bob.
      • The singer and actress beamed on the carpet, posing alongside her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

        Last night, Jennifer Lopez's blonde bob took the world-famous singer/actress as its plus-one to the premiere of Hustlers at the Toronto International Film Festival.

        Exaggeration? Yes. Big exaggeration? No. J.Lo's sleek bob was brighter than ever, which perfectly complimented her canary yellow gown and the joyous glow on her face at the premiere, which she attended with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

        Hustlers has the definition of an all-star cast. Seriously, in addition to Jennifer Lopez, the cast includes Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, and Cardi B. The movie itself is based on Jessica Pressler's 2015 New York magazine article "The Hustlers at Scores" and tells the story of a group of strippers who turn the tables on their Wall Street clients and start embezzling money. The hustle is real.

        Jennifer was beyond excited for the film's premiere, taking to Instagram ahead of the carpet to gush/preview her look:

        And the look just kept on giving at the carpet and the premiere, where J.Lo offered some living, breathing proof that blondes do have more fun (at least at TIFF?). She also carried a money-bundle clutch that is on-point for the film.

        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images
        image
        Getty Images

        After the premiere, J.Lo kept the night going at a party hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto and changed into a slinky red dress with a plunging V (obvi) and major Jessica Rabbit vibes for the occasion:

        The Hollywood Foreign Press Association And The Hollywood Reporter Party At 2019 Toronto International Film Festival - Inside
        George PimentelGetty Images


        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Morocco How Harry Will Honor Diana on His African Tour
        image Kaia Gerber Copied Cindy Crawford's Bondage Look
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Are Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson Dating?
        Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour Selena Gomez Shows Her Love For ‘Lover’
        Tom Wargacki's Princess Diana Archive Why Harry Needs to Act More Like Will and Diana
        Cara Delvingne - US Open Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson Pack On The PDA
        image Meghan Markle Surprised an Old Friend in NYC
        Harper's BAZAAR Celebrates "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" At The Plaza Hotel Presented By Cartier - Arrivals Irina Shayk Wore a $60 Skirt on the Red Carpet
        Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson So Khloé Didn't Love Having Tristan at True's Bday
        image Meghan Markle Pays Tribute to Prince Harry